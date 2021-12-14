Dublin, Tuesday 14th December 2021 – Global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, BSO, has today announced it has gone live in Italian city Bergamo, in keeping with its plans to cover more of Europe with its low-latency network. This expansion of BSO’s network will enable businesses to co-locate and directly access leading exchanges based in the region, which is just 40km away from financial capital Milan.

In a move that marks the impact of Brexit on the industry, the biggest stock market operators and exchanges in the EU have confirmed imminent plans to transfer their trading platforms out of the UK and into other areas throughout Europe, such as Bergamo. In addition to physical relocation of the data centres that house these trading platforms, colocation migration and technical migration will be necessary for their customer bases, consisting of banks, high-frequency traders and brokers, who will require low-latency connectivity with the Bergamo site. The relocation will not only affect the customers that trade on these platforms, but also customers that are currently co-located with the exchange.

BSO can now support firms in successfully transferring their trading platforms to Bergamo and accessing the benefits of its global network, which offers high-performing and fully diverse low-latency connectivity from over 240 locations including the Telehouse North 2 Data Centre located in London. In addition, BSO offers proximity co-location and around the clock customer support. This latest European expansion follows on from the upgrade of its Frankfurt routes earlier in the year as BSO looks to ramp-up connectivity for its customers, particularly those facing challenges after Brexit.

Tony Jones, Head of Low-Latency Strategy at BSO said, “BSO is perfectly aligned to support traders’ transitions when exchanges relocate within Europe. Market demands continue to grow post-Brexit, and it’s vital that HFTs, banks and brokers work alongside experts able to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they require; regardless of location.”

