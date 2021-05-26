BSO also saw a 116% increase in demand for cloud solutions, hosting suites, and managed services

To address market need, BSO launches campaign and supporting brand to make mission-critical infrastructure available for every business

DUBLIN, Ireland, 26th May 2021 – Today, BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, reports 40% YoY revenue growth, alongside expanding its network to reach over 240 points of presence (PoPs), more than 40 cloud on-ramps and launched advancements to its radio frequency and hollow-core fibre technology, amid the pandemic.

BSO has experienced a 116% increase in demand for its cloud solutions, hosting suites and managed services as the pandemic forced entire businesses online overnight. With this demand increase, BSO has seen its portfolio grow, with newly acquired partners and customers such as digital asset firm Bequant and Cryptostruct, an infrastructure for institutional crypto traders.

“It’s an impossible choice for data-dependent businesses today,” said Michael Ourabah, CEO of BSO. “Often, businesses are forced to choose between the best technology or the best service, bespoke solutions or out-of-the-box products, global reach or local knowledge. Since our successful growth, we want to focus on expanding to deliver mission-critical digital infrastructure available for every business, and deliver it without compromise. Digital transformation is no longer an agenda item or a boardroom priority. It is an imperative that, if not addressed, represents lost revenue, now.”

BSO has introduced a campaign highlighting the importance of mission-critical infrastructure during these difficult market conditions with the aim of addressing the intensifying role of connectivity post-pandemic, and driving increased transparency in an industry shrouded by complexity. BSO is also launching a new brand focused on being ‘built for better’ - a position hailed by its clients resulting in a 98% retention rate, highlighting BSO’s commitment to deliver without compromise.

“With the pandemic, our world has moved from being data-intensive to data-dependent,” said Anna Flach, Global Marketing Director, BSO. “Frictionless web experiences, fast and critically reliable access to services, smooth customer interactions and business continuity used to be hallmarks for success but are now imperatives for doing business. Whilst the world is rapidly changing, BSO has gone through a significant growth journey and our visual identity needed to reflect this tectonic shift. Today, we’re more than a telco provider. We’re building the next generation of infrastructure. The new brand identity embodies BSO’s vision of a future where every business has the infrastructure critical to its mission.”

About BSO

Founded in 2004 and with a heritage serving the world’s largest financial institutions, BSO is a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, serving more than 400 data-intensive businesses across diverse markets such as financial services, technology, energy, ecommerce, media and more. The company owns and provides mission-critical infrastructure, including network connectivity, cloud solutions, managed services and hosting, that are specific and dedicated to each customer served.

BSO’s network comprises 240+ PoPs across 33 markets, 40+ cloud on-ramps, is integrated with all major public cloud providers and connects to 75+ on-net internet exchanges and 30+ stock exchanges. Its team of experts work closely with customers to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they need regardless of location.

BSO is headquartered in Ireland but has 11 offices around the world including: London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

