Dublin, Ireland 11th January, 2022 - Today, BSO, a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, has announced the appointment of Laurence Saunier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Virginia Petrou as Global Marketing Director.

Laurence is based in Paris and will be reporting directly to Michael Ourabah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Laurence comes from QuantHouse (now part of Iress group) where she was CFO from 2011 to 2021 and in charge of Finance, Legal and Human Resources. Prior to QuantHouse Laurence was the CFO for GL Trade for 9 years and started her career as an Auditor at Ernst & Young. Laurence graduated from the ESSEC business school and holds a Master’s-Level Diploma in Accountancy (DESCF).

Laurence Saunier, Chief Financial Officer

Virginia is based in London and will be reporting directly to Fraser Bell, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Virginia comes with 12 years in B2B marketing and customer loyalty and has extensive experience leading global marketing organizations. Virginia joins BSO from Temenos, where she was the Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre. Virginia comes from a multicultural background which is an asset when working in a company with a global reach and speaks English, Italian and French and holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB).

Commenting on the announcement Michael Ourabah, Chief Executive Officer, BSO said:

“At BSO, we never settle and constantly challenge ourselves to improve and create value for our customers worldwide. We have always had a very customer-centric approach, which has only been reinforced as we have seen customers accelerating their digital transformation journeys during this pandemic.

With Laurence joining our team as CFO, we have a very strong team in place. Laurence brings a unique skill set across technology, finance, and strategy. I am confident we will be able to build on the strong performance over the last few years and continue successfully executing our strategic plan, delivering significant value as we enter our next phase of growth.

The appointment of Virginia will enable us to build on the strong brand we launched earlier this year as she brings her wealth of expertise in financial services and customer loyalty, to further drive our customer focused agenda and continue to position BSO as the network, cloud and hosting provider of choice for mission-critical applications.”

Laurence Saunier, Chief Financial Officer, BSO:

“I am delighted to be joining BSO as CFO. I have followed the company for several years and have always believed in its strategy and potential. I am very excited to have the opportunity to contribute to and help shape the growth of the company. I look forward to meeting and working with all our stakeholders over the coming years to achieve our strategic vision.”

Virginia Petrou, Global Marketing Director, BSO:

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of leveraging technology and moving quickly on digital transformation. I am pleased to be joining BSO, a company that has the skills and capabilities to truly support our customers on their journey with reliable and scalable offerings. As a strong advocate for customer loyalty and marketing operations I am looking forward to building on the strong brand that has been established and driving our marketing efforts to new heights.”

Ends

About BSO

Founded in 2004 and with a heritage serving the world’s largest financial institutions, BSO is a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, serving more than 400 data-intensive businesses across diverse markets such as financial services, technology, energy, ecommerce, media and more. The company owns and provides mission-critical infrastructure, including network connectivity, cloud solutions, managed services and hosting, that are specific and dedicated to each customer served.

BSO’s network comprises 240+ PoPs across 33 markets, 40+ cloud on-ramps, is integrated with all major public cloud providers and connects to 75+ on-net internet exchanges and 30+ stock exchanges. Its team of experts work closely with customers to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they need regardless of location.

BSO is headquartered in Ireland but has 12 offices around the world including: London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Find out more: https://www.bso.co