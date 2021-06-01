Global Telco Consult (GTC) is pleased to announce that it will provide BTS with managed services for its SMS platform. BTS is an international operator with an ample portfolio that includes voice, A2P SMS and Integrated Numbering Intelligence services. Focused on enabling digital transformation in communications with technology-based services, BTS wants to bridge the gap between the digital consumer’s needs and the services provided by improving the connectivity between companies and final users. Their SMS network offers global quality coverage and competitive pricing in more than 800 networks in over 170 countries.

GTC’s managed service offering covers a broad range of services around the operation of messaging platforms and removes the complexity for its customers. Its services range from the SMS platform operation at the network level, to migration services for legacy environments, and managing processes like partner onboarding, billing and reporting.

BTS partners with Global Telco Consult (GTC)

GTC has a dedicated team of highly skilled specialists who do not only take ownership of the entire operations process, but also actively support the sales staff, and deliver on agreed SLAs. In outsourcing its SMS platform management to GTC, BTS ensures its technology infrastructure and SMS operations remain resilient and ready to respond to any customer requests, from a quality of service, security and processes point of view. This allows for a fast and reliable response to customers’ requests and market developments.

“In an increasingly competitive market, developing the business has become imperative. To this end, it is vital that our SMS operations correspond to the increasing complexity of the industry, and are integrated as a key component of the E2E business process,” said Angel Vila, BTS Vice President Europe & SMS Service. “We are excited about the benefits that this new partnership will bring. As an agile and neutral player in the messaging industry, GTC offers a distinctive blend of solid commercial and technical capability.”

“Striving for operational excellence is crucial in our industry. We are delighted to support the BTS messaging business with our managed messaging platform service. At GTC, we understand that global service providers like BTS need to focus on challenging sales activities. As an independent messaging expert, GTC will handle the escalating complexity of connecting, routing, testing and optimising performance so that BTS can concentrate on its core business,” said José García, GTC founder & CEO.

GTC (https://www.globaltelcoconsult.com/) is a trusted independent business messaging consultancy with deep domain knowledge in A2P business messaging. GTC provides tailor-made messaging strategies to Enterprises, Messaging Service Providers, Operators, and Voice Carriers. The GTC team has expertise in multiple messaging channels such as RCS, Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, and SMS for the wholesale and retail industry.

BTS (www.bts.io) is a communications company with over 25 years of experience in the global voice market whose emphasis in technology and process automation allows for operating limitless routing changes per minute in order to achieve optimal performance. Over the past decade, BTS has focused on innovation by expanding its portfolio with managed voice services that allow customers to run their businesses more efficiently, generate new revenue sources, and address their core business challenges, including efficient capital allocation and technology transformation. In 2017 BTS signed a joint venture with Softbank creating S and BTS, further expanding their services and connectivity in the Asia and Pacific regions. BTS is fixated on enabling digital transformation in the telecommunications industry, bridging the gap between digital consumer’s needs and services, improving the connectivity between companies and final users through APIs and cutting-edge technology. Please visit www.bts.io to know more.