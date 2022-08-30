Möglingen, August 30, 2022. BWI GmbH, the IT systems company of the German Federal Armed Forces, is expanding its cooperation with USU to include software license management. The current contract covers the implementation of USU SAP optimization in BWI’s own data center. In the field of SAP license optimization, the application supplements the currently used USU solution for software asset management to determine the best possible economic and legally compliant use of licenses for the entire SAP portfolio.

USU SAP optimization is verified by independent analysts such as the ITAM Review and therefore meets the highest standards for SAP license management. In addition to ensuring compliance, the USU solution will automate SAP processes such as needs-based allocation of the different license types and the identification and return of unused licenses. Further requirements include the recognition of indirect access and cost-effective migration to S/4HANA. As a result of these measures, those responsible anticipate significant cost savings beyond process automation.

BWI had already concluded an extensive long-term framework agreement with USU in spring 2022 for the development of a central IT service management platform.

“We are one of the world’s leading specialists in the field of SAP license management. Therefore, we are pleased to have received another order from BWI and are convinced that we can minimize the costs and risks of SAP use for our customer using our certified solution. Especially in these difficult times, cost-effective use of software is particularly important,” says Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

