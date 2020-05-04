Initiative enables customers to test groundbreaking server architecture; Lifeboat to open new distribution channels for Bamboo in North America

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – May 4, 2020 –Bamboo Systems, a provider of transformative ARM server architecture designed to power the next generation of sustainable data centers, today announced its Early Access Program for qualified customers and strategic partners. Additionally, Bamboo has announced that it has contracted with Lifeboat Distribution, subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc., an international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies, to expand the roll out of its revolutionary technology in the North American market.

Bamboo’s Early Access Program is designed to provide customers the opportunity to test out Bamboo’s revolutionary new servers while enabling a direct line of feedback on overall usability and experience that will impact future releases. Unlike a beta program where a product may not be feature-complete or stable, this program will share product that has successfully passed rigorous development and quality assurance criteria.

Lifeboat will recruit partners for Bamboo, providing them with access to Bamboo’s patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) systems, a revolutionary new approach to server design. The architecture delivers the high throughput needed for today’s modern workloads, along with increased density, while dramatically reducing heat production. Bamboo’s architecture maximizes compute throughput for modern micro-services-based workloads while using up to 95% less power at rest, and 80% less power at run, in 10% of the space of traditional architecture.

Lifeboat, established in 1982, has over 4000 partners covering North America, South America, Western Europe and parts of Eastern Europe. Lifeboat reported over $601M in revenue in 2019 and specializes in bringing emerging technologies to market while delivering the highest customer service and support.

“At Lifeboat we are dedicated to bringing potentially disruptive emerging technology to the market, and Bamboo certainly meets our criteria,” said Dale Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Lifeboat Distribution. “Their innovative approach to server design is exactly what the market needs at this point in time, both to meet the growing needs of modern software development but also the power and space constraints in data centers.”

Bamboo architected servers can be purchased by participants with preferred pricing and support as well as a free upgrade when the product becomes generally available later this year. Bamboo will be selecting participants who meet specific criteria, prioritizing those whose environments include Linux, Containers, Kubernetes, and AI/ML applications.

“Our vision is to deliver servers that meet the demands of today’s software designs, while doing so with energy efficiency and density never before seen. Our Early Access Program allows us to tap the demand we are seeing for these benefits, while providing us with the input and feedback for continuous improvement,” said Tony Craythorne, chief executive officer, Bamboo Systems. “Additionally, our partnership with Lifeboat will help us to rapidly reach and serve the North American market. Finally, I’m very pleased to announce our investors, led by Seraphim Capital, share this vision, and have recently committed to additional funding for Bamboo, to support our R&D and go-to-market expansion.”

For more information, please visit www.bamboosystems.io

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first server designed for next generation data centers with hyperscale performance while consuming one-quarter the power of today’s servers, one tenth of the space and at a third of the typical price. Bamboo’s revolutionary server design delivers the energy efficiency, compactness and scalability needs of modern high-performance workloads and processing at the edge. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io

About Lifeboat Distribution

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream, and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe). Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD

