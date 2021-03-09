Value added distributor to open new channels and partnerships for Bamboo in the UK and Ireland

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – March 9, 2021 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-class servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced a new distributor agreement with Spinnakar, a specialist IT distributor that drives value for partners with a portfolio of complementary market leading and emerging vendors. Spinnakar will expand the roll out of Bamboo’s revolutionary B1000N Arm servers in the UK and Ireland.

Spinnakar provides footprint, scale, and local knowledge of the UK and Irish markets through strong channel and end-user relationships. The company offers access to the fastest growing and most advanced data center and cloud technologies. Spinnakar supports resellers and enables customers to effectively deploy disruptive and innovative data-centric technologies and services that address today’s data center challenges.

Spinnakar will distribute Bamboo’s servers with its patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA), the company’s revolutionary new approach to Arm-based server design. Bamboo’s PANDA design uses up to 75% less energy consumption in 20% of the rack space of legacy systems. With 8 servers in only 1U, Bamboo’s servers deliver both the density and the high throughput computing needed for today’s highly parallel workloads.

“At Spinnakar we specialize in introducing disruptive emerging technology to the market and we see the promise in Bamboo Systems’ innovative and groundbreaking servers,” said Gerard Brophy, Managing Director, Spinnakar. “We look forward to maximizing the increasing interest in Arm-based solutions in the data center through our network of UK and Ireland channel partners.”

“Spinnakar sits squarely in the market we are about to revolutionize, and our distributor agreement makes sense for growing Bamboo’s sales in the crucial Irish and UK markets,” said Andy Hill, VP Sales, Bamboo Systems. “We are excited to partner with Spinnakar to broaden our customer base and help move us into our next phase of growth as we transform the data center.”

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io.

About Spinnakar

Spinnakar is a data-first specialist IT distributor, established to drive value for partners with a portfolio of complementary market leading and emerging vendors. For more information, visit https://www.spinnakar.com/about/

