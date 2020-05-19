John Goodacre will participate in a panel discussion on the future of edge infrastructure and investment

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – May 19, 2020 –Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary ARM server architecture designed to power the next generation of net-zero data centers, today announced its founder and Chief Scientific Officer John Goodacre will be a panel speaker at the DCD Building the Edge Virtual Conference, scheduled for May 27th and 28th. This global conference will discuss the future of edge infrastructure and investment, including the potential effects of COVID-19 on edge ecosystems, the potential front-runners in the space, the impact of 5G, mobile edge cloud, and the effects of data gravity and velocity on the new network architecture.

John, a professor of computer architectures at The University of Manchester, will take part in a panel discussion “Exploring the Net-Zero Edge” to be held May 28th at 12:00pm BST/ 7:00am EST. In this session, DCD asks “What if edge data centers could be a positive part of an urban energy landscape, providing scalable compute while at the same time being a critical actor in sustainability?” Experts involved in new pioneering projects that leverage edge to, among other things, capture heat and drive energy reuse, as well as being an active grid participant, will be featured in this discussion.

John is one of the key architects behind Bamboo Systems patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) systems, a revolutionary new approach to server design. This server architecture delivers high throughput with increased density, dramatically reducing data center heat production. Bamboo’s architecture uses up to 95% less power at rest, and 80% less power at run, in 10% of the space of traditional architecture. Bamboo servers are becoming a critical component in the development and deployment of net-zero data centers, including those at the edge.

DCD is bringing together the top thinkers and doers on edge from across the globe for this free-to-view virtual conference to share their insights. Featuring 16 free-to-view webinars, this global virtual conference will be hosted on a fully interactive platform, enabling delegates to be able to participate in live Q&A, virtual roundtables, and more alongside over 1,000+ industry peers.



The virtual conference is free to view and may be accessed via this dedicated link: https://bit.ly/2KZC5i8

For more information about Bamboo Systems, please visit www.bamboosystems.io



