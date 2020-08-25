Bamboo sponsoring a panel discussion entitled “Why are servers stuck in decades-old legacy architecture?”

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – August 25, 2020 –Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary ARM server architecture designed to power the next generation of net-zero data centers, today announced its founder and Chief Scientific Officer John Goodacre will participate in a panel discussion at the DCD>New York Virtual Conference scheduled for September 1st -3rd. This global conference will take place virtually in New York City, home to NASDAQ, many of the Fortune 500, and one of the cities most impacted by COVID-19. DCD is hosting this global conversation about how the relationship between the enterprise and its data centers is shifting in response to the pandemic.

Sponsored by the company, John will take part in the panel discussion “Why are servers stuck in decades-old legacy architecture? What modern software design needs to maximize performance” to be held Wednesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm BST/ 2:00pm EDT. John will be joined on the panel by Steve Schwarzbek, HPC and Open Source Analyst at Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Kushagra Vaid, GM and Distinguished Engineer at Microsoft.

“The data center has seen dramatic improvements in its architecture over the past decades, but basic server design has not changed in 40 years. Software design and the nature of workloads are no longer served well by existing infrastructure,” said John Goodacre, Chief Scientific Officer, Bamboo Systems Group. “Data centers account for an increasingly large and eventually unsustainable portion of the world’s energy consumption. At DCD, Bamboo’s panel discussion will take a look what can be done to update data centers to meet the demands of modern software design, while meeting the challenge of massive scale, without overwhelming the energy grid. I’m looking forward to a lively and informative exchange of ideas.”

Bamboo Systems’ patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) is a revolutionary new approach to server design. PANDA-based servers deliver high throughput with increased density, dramatically reducing the thermal profile. Bamboo’s PANDA uses up to 95% less power at rest, 80% less power at run, in 10% of the space of traditional architecture.

DCD>New York will bring together the enterprise data center ecosystem to discuss its future in-front of and with an anticipated audience of more than 2,000 professionals. This virtual conference is free to view and registration may be made here: https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/conferences/new-york/2020-virtual-2/register-dcdnew-york-virtual/?utm_source=Bamboo&utm_campaign=DCDNewYork

Bamboo Systems is a Thought Leader sponsor of the event.

Delivering the first server designed for next generation data centers with hyperscale performance while consuming one-quarter the power of today’s servers, one tenth of the space and at a third of the typical price. Bamboo’s revolutionary server design delivers the energy efficiency, compactness and scalability needs of modern high-performance workloads and processing at the edge. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io

