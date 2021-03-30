Bamboo embarks on new market opportunities as it engages with India’s leading value added distributor

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – March 30, 2021 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-class servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced a new distributor agreement with Zen Exim, India’s leading value-added distributor specializing in providing end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions.

Bamboo logo

Zen Exim identifies new technological developments in the IT sector to accelerate its partners’ business growth and technical supremacy in the market. Zen Exim is continually expanding its comprehensive range of products, solutions and services to surpass the demand of the cutting-edge technological world, harnessing global OEMs’ latest technologies to increase portfolio offerings, while providing partners with in-house expert team to address their needs.

Zen Exim will distribute Bamboo’s Arm-based servers, a revolutionary new approach to server design. Bamboo’s patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA), kicks off a new level of industry leading compute and thermal density, delivering more throughput performance in less rack space than traditional servers. Bamboo’s PANDA design uses 25% of the energy and 20% of the rack space at 50% of the cost compared with today’s typical data center architecture.

“Zen Exim prides itself on recognizing and partnering with the best new emerging technology vendors from all over the world,” said Sanjeev Mehta, Vice President, Products, Zen Exim. “We know there is a need for energy and cost savings in the server market and Bamboo’s offering is like no other in the South Asia marketplace at this time. We know our partnership will be of benefit to both us and Bamboo and we look forward to presenting the company’s innovative technology to our channel partners.”

“In partnering with Zen Exim, we are assured that Bamboo Systems is working with the best of the best channel partner in the South Asian market. With their deep expertise, Zen Exim will play a vital role in the expansion of Bamboo Systems’ sales and customer footprint,” said Andy Hill, VP Sales, Bamboo Systems. “Zen Exim opens the door to significant customer relationships, and we are delighted to be working with them to bring our groundbreaking server design to new markets.”

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io.

About Zen Exim (Pvt) Ltd.

Zen Exim is leading value added distributor of information technology products with a presence in India and SAARC countries. The Zen product portfolio includes data center networking & computing, security, application delivery, wireless and campus networking. With a team of 120 employees and 4000 partners across the region, Zen serves customers in diverse verticals including hospitality, education, telecom, government, manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare and others.

For more information: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR (410) 658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com