Bamboo’s patent completes the groundwork for creating application-neutral fast-paths between devices

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – December 15, 2020 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced that it has been granted a patent from the UK Intellectual Property Office. Patent GB2574800 ‘A System and Method for Bridging Computer Resources’ permits different classes of data bridges between I/O resources while maintaining the compatibility of existing application interfaces. This means applications do not need to be rewritten to use vendor-specific hardware for a specific capability. They are now able to benefit from the performance of hardware offload and the full capability of the highest performance devices and interfaces.



Computers and servers increasingly suffer performance loss at the interface of network and storage resources. Although some recent technologies have being introduced to remedy this, most are not compatible with the majority of software and applications or that require multiple, different classes of resources.

“Our patented system was developed to reduce the challenges of incompatibility between data center interfaces. This will have far reaching implications in the market for enabling new high-performance technologies to work together,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. “This patent is important to Bamboo Systems as it provides us with the intellectual property protection for our proprietary research and how it extends to our Arm-based server architecture. The consequences to the data center market as a whole is significant for the reduction in pain points this offers.”

The concept of creating a fast-path for a specific resource was previously researched [https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3423134] in conjunction with The University of Manchester, UK. The research found that for data storage, such an approach maintained up to 82% lower latency, up to 12 times higher throughput, and up to 10 times more energy efficiency against the baseline storage path of a Linux kernel.

Bamboo Systems’ patented Parallel Arm Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) utilizes embedded systems methodologies to run modern microservices-based workloads while consuming minimal energy and delivering industry-leading density for high throughput computing. PANDA systems utilize Arm processors to deliver individually balanced servers, reducing many of the well-known traditional server architecture bottlenecks often caused by very large processors having to share limited resources.

