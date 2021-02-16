Andy Hill brings over 20 years of experience to drive Bamboo’s rapid channel and revenue expansion

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – February 16, 2021 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-class servers, architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced that it has appointed Andy Hill as its Vice President of Sales and Pre-Sales, effective immediately. Hill will be focused on leading the worldwide expansion of Bamboo’s partner ecosystem and customer adoption.

Bamboo Systems Logo

Hill brings with him over 20 years of experience building and leading sales organizations and channel relationships, delivering growth in businesses from the startup level to the >$100M revenue range. Most recently Andy was VP Sales, EMEA for Komprise, where he was responsible for planning, strategy and execution of the company’s EMEA sales, partner and channel strategies and growth. Prior to Komprise, Andy also held senior management positions at Nexsan, Sungard Availability Services and VERITAS.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Bamboo Systems at a time when it’s clear that Arm-based solutions are about to disrupt the legacy design of today’s enterprise data center. Bamboo’s Arm-based server architecture is perfectly positioned to act as a catalyst for change in 2021, delivering significant business and environmental benefits,” said Andy Hill, Vice President Sales and Pre-Sales, Bamboo Systems. “I am excited to be part of the landscape change in the enterprise data center and adoption of Arm-based designs, a trend amplified by major market analysts.”

Bamboo Systems’ patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) is a revolutionary new approach to enterprise server design. PANDA-based servers deliver high throughput with increased density, dramatically reducing the thermal profile. Bamboo’s PANDA uses up to 95% less power at rest, 80% less power at run, in 10% of the space of traditional architecture.

“I have worked with Andy in the past, and I can say from first-hand experience he is the best at what he does, building sales and channel relations,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. “Andy understands the business benefit of Bamboo Systems’ technology and the needs of our current and future customers. When he joined our team, he hit the ground running and with Andy at the helm of sales initiatives, we are expecting to usher in the next phase of our corporate growth.”

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io.

For more information: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR (410) 658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com