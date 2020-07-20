CRN editors celebrate pioneering technology driving innovation and growth in the IT channel.

SAN JOSE, CA – July 20, 2020 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of transformative ARM servers designed to power the next generation of net-zero data centers, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bamboo Systems to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the data center category. This annual list honors new, rising, channel-focused technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation.

Bamboo Systems was chosen for the list based on the innovation of its Bamboo B1000N Series of servers, architected to run applications based on modern software design, such as containers. With its highly balanced I/O and application processing capabilities, Bamboo’s Parallel Arm Node Designed Architecture, PANDA-based servers are the right platform for solutions such as Kubernetes, Platform-as-a-Service, AI/ML, and edge computing, delivering high density with low power consumption. Bamboo servers save customers 50% of their acquisition cost, 75% of their energy cost and 80% of their rack space vs legacy Intel servers.

“There’s no question that the data center is on the precipice of change,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO of Bamboo Systems. “The net-zero data center has arrived. Our B1000N Series architecture is changing how data centers deliver high density throughput computing services, while at the same time, reduce the thermal profile and the power consumptions needs of the servers powering them. Bamboo are committed to a 100% channel strategy, and we are pleased that CRN has selected Bamboo as an Emerging Vendor for 2020.”

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN’s editorial team. Bamboo Systems is considered among the companies inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future.”

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Bamboo Systems:

Our mission is to revolutionize server architecture to meet the demands of modern software design while disrupting the status quo on energy consumption. Bamboo servers are optimized for microservices-based software making them ideal for high performance workloads and processing at the edge, while saving one-half the typical acquisition cost of a legacy server, 75% of the energy consumption, and 80% of the rack space. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

