CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – December 11, 2020 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced that it has won the 2020 Tech Trailblazer award in the Cloud category. This award is the latest in a range of industry awards that Bamboo has received over the course of 2020, underscoring the burgeoning demand for Arm-server solutions and establishing Bamboo’s market leadership position.

Bamboo Systems was chosen by a panel of well-known industry experts from around the globe and joins an elite group of companies with the win. The Tech Trailblazer awards are recognized for selecting highly innovative companies and are seen as an indicator for the most successful early stage companies.

For this award, Bamboo Systems won based on the innovation of its patented Parallel Arm Node Designed Architecture (PANDA), designed to scale-out and deliver the high throughput computing platform required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. PANDA architecture is driven by a high-performance multi-core low power-consuming processor and significantly reduces the energy expenditure and cost of the server. Bamboo’s system architecture maximizes system throughput while consuming less power and generating less heat, enabling industry leading compute and thermal density for more performance in less rack space than traditional servers.

“We’re so pleased to win the Cloud Trailblazer award for 2020, given the strengths of other vendors in our category,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. “We feel this award is another indicator of the appeal of our Arm-based server solutions. 2021 will be the year of the Arm data center and we are prepared to lead the way.”

Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer, The Tech Trailblazers Awards said, “Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic we received a record number of entries this year – up by 50% from last year. And we congratulate all the winners both on their innovation and on their efforts to bring their innovations to market – they are all outstanding in their fields.”

The Tech Trailblazer award caps off a year in which Bamboo Systems has received many industry awards in recognition of its innovative technology, including Gold and Silver in The International Business Awards (Stevie Awards), The UK Business Tech Awards, CRN’s Emerging Vendors Award, CRN’s 10 Hottest New Enterprise Servers, and Red Herring North America.

