Bamboo collects two Gold awards and one Silver award; winners to be celebrated during virtual ceremony December 1st

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA September 14, 2020 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of transformative ARM servers designed to power the next generation of net-zero data centers, today announced that it has been named the winner of two Gold and one Silver Stevie® Award in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®. Bamboo won Gold in the Tech Start Up of the Year (Hardware and Peripherals) and Energy Innovation of the Year categories and Silver in the Startup of the Year (Business Products) category.



The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December.

“2020 has been a year like no other, accelerating pressures on data centers with the wholesale switch to online work. At Bamboo, we are focused on addressing the data center challenges of servers that meet the needs of modern software design, while using significantly less energy and space than legacy architecture for a given workload,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO of Bamboo Systems. “We are thrilled to have won awards for three of the categories in this year’s Stevie 17th Annual International Business Awards. What an honor and testament to the technology we’ve brought to market.”

Earlier this year, Bamboo announced the general availability of its groundbreaking B1000N Series server architecture that offers a multi-node computer system at 50% of the cost, 25% of the energy and 20% of the rack space of typical data center architecture.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September. One judge commented: “Excellent innovation often shows itself in simple design and creative use of existing components to drive value. Bamboo Systems has done just that, by creatively realigning the architecture to reduce power, without losing any computing power. Great job!”

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

For more information about Bamboo Systems, please visit www.bamboosystems.io



About Bamboo Systems:

Our mission is to revolutionize server architecture to meet the demands of modern software design while disrupting the status quo on energy consumption. Bamboo servers are optimized for microservices-based software making them ideal for high performance workloads and processing at the edge, while saving one-half the typical acquisition cost of a legacy server, 75% of the energy consumption, and 80% of the rack space. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

