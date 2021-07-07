Bamboo’s Vice President Andy Hill to discuss data centre transformation

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – July 7, 2021 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced Andy Hill, vice president of sales, will be a featured speaker at Trustmarque Solutions’ upcoming webinar, “Innovate, Activate & Accelerate – Delivering the Next Generation Data Centre” on Tuesday, 13 July from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM GMT. Joining Bamboo will be Jeff Denworth, CMO and co-founder of VAST Data.

Bamboo logo

Trustmarque delivers IT solutions to private and public sector organizations. Its services include software, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services, and data centre solutions. The webinar will be a discussion of infrastructure trends, and the best practices for innovative data centres of the future.

“There are remarkable new challenges facing organizations with respect to data centre infrastructure. Software architecture is changing, while the demand for compute resources is threatening to outpace the availability of energy and space available, not to mention carbon reduction initiatives many companies now have,” said Hill. “At Bamboo we are directly addressing these trends with our enterprise-class Arm servers, and I look forward to the discussion Trustmarque is sponsoring.”

Bamboo Systems’ patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) delivers more throughput performance in significantly less rack space than traditional servers. PANDA design delivers up to 75% less energy consumption and 74% less CO2 output at 50% of the cost compared with today’s typical data centre architecture.

Registration for the webinar is available at: https://www.trustmarque.com/event/innovate-activate-accelerate-delivering-the-next-generation-data-centre/#register

# # #

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at https://www.bamboosystems.io

For more information:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

(410) 658-8246

joanne@smartconnectionspr.com