CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – June 29, 2021 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-class servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data centre demands, today announced that CRN UK has named Bamboo Systems a finalist in its inaugural Tech Impact Awards. Bamboo is named as one of five finalists in the ‘Sustainable Infrastructure of the Year’ category. CRN’s new campaign and award highlight and honour those vendors and channel partners leading the way when it comes to their environmental and social impact, and that of their technology, solutions and services.

Although AI and big data are playing a key role in helping to tackle climate change and social transformation, IT infrastructure also has a significant and growing environmental footprint. The Sustainable Infrastructure Vendor of the Year award will go to a compute, storage or networking vendor that is leading the way in their market in sustainability and efficiency.

Bamboo Systems’ patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) delivers more throughput performance in significantly less rack space than traditional servers. PANDA design delivers up to 75% less energy consumption and 74% less CO2 output at 50% of the cost compared with today’s typical data centre architecture.

“Bamboo Systems architecture is a paradigm shift from the single-threaded, energy-hogging x86-based servers of the past. Our enterprise-class Arm servers offer high throughput computing ideally suited to modern micro-services-based workloads while using appreciably less energy and with a significantly lower carbon footprint,” said Tony Craythorne, CEO, Bamboo Systems. “Truly sustainable infrastructure starts with using technology that consumes dramatically less energy for a given workload, thereby delivering major positive technological and climate impact for the world. We are delighted to be named a finalist in the CRN Tech Impact Awards.”

The CRN Tech Impact Awards will culminate in a virtual event on 16 September that will showcase how the channel can seize the opportunity around sustainability - through short documentary films, live panel debates, exclusive interviews and video case studies while recognising the finalists of awards categories, and celebrating the winners.

Delivering the first Arm-based server designed for next generation data centers with the scale-out and high throughput computing required by cloud-targeted applications and modern highly parallel workloads. Bamboo’s servers consume one-quarter of the energy of today’s servers, one-tenth the rack space, at a fraction of the cost. Find out more at https://www.bamboosystems.io

