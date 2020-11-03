Bamboo’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer to address European data center audience

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND AND SAN JOSE, CA – November 3, 2020 – Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today announced its founder and Chief Scientific Officer John Goodacre will host a Fireside Chat and CEO Tony Craythorne will host a Tech Showcase during the 19th annual DCD>Europe Virtual Conference scheduled for November 10th- 12th. This global conference will take place virtually and is completely free to the entire data center industry. DCD is hosting this global conversation covering topics from COVID-19 to climate change, and what role is Europe’s data center industry playing in recovery and response.

Bamboo Systems logo

John’s Fireside Chat “How the history of the microprocessor dictates the future of the data center” is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11th 10:00 am GMT/ 5:00 AM EST. John will discuss everything microprocessors - from the geopolitics of the chip industry, through to selecting for optimal efficiency, and how Moore's Law may have always been the problem, not the solution. The Fireside Chat is available via the On24 platform.

Tony’s Tech Showcase is scheduled for Thursday, November 12th at 3:00 pm GMT/ 10:00 am EST. Tony will include a 10 minute discussion titled “Why Arm-based Servers are the Future and How 40-year Old x86 Architecture Can’t Keep Up.” Tony will discuss how server architecture is overdue for a complete overhaul from legacy 40-year-old x86 designs. To support software design such as the use of containers, and workloads such as AI and Edge Computing, high throughput computing is critical. Data centers account for an ever-increasing amount of the world’s energy consumption, creating a challenge for operators and communities alike. Tony will detail how Bamboo’s revolutionary servers deliver the required throughput while reducing space and power consumption by up to 80%.

“We look forward to continuing the conversation about the data center and its increasing demands on the world’s energy grid,” said John Goodacre, Chief Scientific Officer, Bamboo Systems Group. “At DCD, both Tony and I are going to discuss the impacts of the data center and what we’re doing at Bamboo to reduce power usage right now while still upholding the challenges of AI and edge computing.”

Bamboo Systems’ patented Parallel ARM Node Designed Architecture (PANDA) is a revolutionary new approach to server design. PANDA-based servers deliver high throughput with increased density, dramatically reducing the thermal profile. Bamboo’s systems use up to 75% less power, 80% less rack space, and 50% less acquisition cost than traditional architecture.

DCD>Europe will bring together the entire European data center ecosystem with no travel required. During this groundbreaking virtual event, attendees will discuss how future capacity requirements fit with the European Green Deal, the transition to a low carbon economy and posit the question – “Will the COVID-19 pandemic precipitate a rapid expansion of edge across Europe?” Completely free to the entire industry, DCD>Europe will be broadcasting live to an anticipated audience of more than 2,500 professionals from across Europe. Registration for the conference is available at: https://bit.ly/31oC541

# # #

About Bamboo Systems:

Delivering the first server designed for next generation data centers with hyperscale performance while consuming one-quarter the power of today’s servers, one tenth of the space and at a third of the typical price. Bamboo’s revolutionary server design delivers the energy efficiency, compactness and scalability needs of modern high-performance workloads and processing at the edge. Find out more at www.bamboosystems.io

For more information:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

(410) 658-8246

joanne@smartconnectionspr.com