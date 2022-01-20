Capital Banking Solutions announced today that its client Banque du Trésor Côte d’Ivoire has signed the upgrade contract of its core banking system and digital banking platform (CapitalDigital™) and has also selected CapitalCompliance™ to strengthen its compliance requirements, prevent money laundering and tax evasion, and comply with FATCA reporting.

Paris, France – January 20, 2022 - Capital Banking Solutions announced today that its client Banque du Trésor Côte d’Ivoire, has signed the upgrade contract of its core banking system and digital banking platform, while also acquiring CapitalCompliance™.

The upgrade of CapitalBanker™ and CapitalDigital™ will accelerate the bank’s digital transformation and improve its performance by developing further its activity and offering more innovative services to their customers to better meet their expectations.

CapitalCompliance™ will allow BDT to reduce regulatory and reputational risk and thus avoiding negative impact on their business.

The Director General of BDT, Mr. Abdoulkader CISSE, said: “I am thrilled to maintain the historical relationship between La Banque du Trésor de Côte d’Ivoire and Capital Banking Solutions and make it a sustainable and lasting one. In fact, they have proven for reliable solutions and unfailing professionalism throughout the entire business relationship, that dates back to October 2007. I am confident that this agreement will allow the BDT to assume a lead position among the highly-rated financial institutions in the region.”

The General Manager of Abidjan office of Capital Banking Solutions, Mr. Georges N'Guessan, shared his enthusiasm about this continuous partnership and assured the bank that this project will be perfectly carried out.

The management and the team of Capital Banking Solutions would like to thank BDT CI for their confidence, promising them to deliver a successful outcome.

About BDT

The Banque des dépôts du Trésor de CI is the entity created since the 1999-2000s, responsible for centralizing, on behalf of the Treasury, the funds and deposits of public and parapublic bodies primarily and deposits from individuals (legal and physical persons). It has a banking network of 50 branches spread across the territory of the Ivory Coast and offers quality banking services to its customers.

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

