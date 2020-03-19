BearingPoint//Beyond’s cloud-native SaaS solution will support BNET’s rapid launch, delivering BSS and OSS functionality for the new Bahrain wholesale broadband provider – while reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and supporting new service and growth opportunities

Amsterdam, March 19, 2020 – BearingPoint//Beyond today announced that BNET, the newly-created independent service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain responsible for the country’s planned national next generation broadband network, will use BearingPoint//Beyond’s Infonova BSS solution as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to power the BSS and OSS systems for its forthcoming nationwide fiber broadband network.

BNET was launched in October as a completely new and independent wholesale broadband provider by Batelco, Bahrain’s largest telecoms operator. BNET’s purpose is to provide next generation wholesale fiber broadband connectivity to all licensed telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Bahrain – including Batelco itself. It will also provide broadband services to large enterprise customers in the Kingdom.

BNET chose BearingPoint//Beyond’s solution as the enablement platform for its wholesale business thanks to the truly cloud-native, SaaS delivery model, built on AWS, which allows BNET to focus squarely on its business. Importantly, with Infonova BSS, BNET is able to meet its fast approaching go live date scheduled for May 2020.

The AWS cloud-hosted SaaS model will reduce BNET’s Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and provides valuable auto-scaling capabilities and rapid agile delivery that can accommodate future growth. BNET will use BearingPoint//Beyond’s automated platform to power a range of BSS and OSS functions – including billing, charging, order fulfilment and management, and service activation.

As part of the agreement, network inventory specialists CROSS Network Intelligence (CNI) will provide network inventory and service assurance solution to BNET. The unique, multi-tenant capabilities of Infonova BSS can also be extended and used by BNET’s ISP and enterprise customers as a digital innovation and monetization solution.

Commenting on the agreement, BNET Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Bubashait said, “Signing with BearingPoint//Beyond and selection of SaaS is part of our strategy to adopt the latest digital technology in operating the national network, and as per the technical indicators published by leading technical institutes in the telecom sector, cloud technology is the future of the business world.”

“AWS provides the most implemented cloud solution in the world, hence adopting this technology is in line with our long term strategic goals to provide a solid quality national broadband network, with high speeds and competitive prices that enable operators to provide internet products and services to its customers that are value added and provide creative solutions,” he continued.

The BNET network is a key part of Bahrain’s fourth National Telecommunication Plan (NTP4) to grow and diversify Bahrain’s telecoms sector. The plan includes rolling out fiber broadband connectivity to 100 percent of businesses and 95 percent of households across Bahrain. NTP4 aims to provide internet access speeds of at least 100Mbps for up to 95 percent of homes and 1Gbps for all government and business entities.

The BearingPoint//Beyond platform’s multi-tenancy and ecosystem orchestration capabilities offer BNET the potential to launch new revenue-generating offerings in the future – including reselling hosted BSS capabilities to other service providers in the country.

“BNET’s planned fiber broadband network is a visionary endeavor that demonstrates the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to providing next generation connectivity to its citizens and businesses,” said Angus Ward, CEO of BearingPoint//Beyond. “The combination of AWS’s highly secure, highly scalable, feature-rich cloud capabilities with the flexibility, agility and advanced functionality of BearingPoint//Beyond’s cloud-native Infonova SaaS platform is compelling for operators everywhere who want to modernize their operations and transform their businesses.”

About BNET

BNET is a key part of the 4th National Telecommunication Plan (NTP4) to develop the growth and economic diversification of the telecommunication sector, including rolling out a fibre optic network to 100% of all businesses and 95% of all households across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The birth of BNET marks a new era in the telecommunications sector for the Kingdom of Bahrain, to prepare Bahrain for a digital future with first class infrastructure and an energetic digital services sector.

From the start our vision has been to create a technologically advanced digital communication infrastructure that enables a safe, secure and smart Kingdom contributing to economic growth and consumer welfare. To achieve our aims, we have put solid plans in place which include the development of the national broadband network and national cybersecurity, while remaining focused on delivering exceptional customer experience with reliable and consistent service delivery.

Going forward, we will continue to work on enhancing the national broadband connectivity, enabling the provisioning of quality services to all operators, in order to positively impact the end user through the availability of high speed, affordable internet.

About BearingPoint//Beyond

BearingPoint//Beyond is a rapidly growing Software as a Service based BSS and digital platform solution provider helping businesses to reinvent their business model and grow revenue by utilizing digital platforms and partner ecosystems.

Our digital platform solutions are designed to help you experiment, monetize and orchestrate new digital services with a growing network of partners while taking advantage of new technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, 5G and more; bringing you closer to your customers, helping you drive higher efficiency and automation, and becoming more agile in the face of competition.

BearingPoint//Beyond is owned by BearingPoint.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

