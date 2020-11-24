56% of online beauty shoppers are more likely to stick with brands or products they’ve bought before according to a survey of 2,000 consumers

NEW YORK and LONDON (November 24, 2020) - While nearly half (44%)[1] of beauty shoppers in a new survey agree that they have bought more beauty and skincare products online (rather than in store) over the last 6 months, the research reveals that 56%[1] (rising to 62% among female shoppers) tend to stick with brands or products they’ve purchased before, rather than trying anything new when shopping for beauty and skincare online.

The findings come from a survey of 2,000 US and UK consumers across all genders, between the ages of 16 and 35 which was commissioned by Nosto, the world’s first Commerce Experience Platform.

The study of Millennial and Generation Z shoppers also analyzes the impact of a number of tactics that ecommerce stores use to encourage online beauty and skincare purchases. For example, the presence of customer reviews throughout the website is the factor most consumers say will increase the chance of them making a purchase (selected by 74% of the sample, and rising to 80% among female shoppers). Second is the opportunity to receive free samples to try before they buy (72%), which some beauty retailers are offering as brick-and-mortar stores remain restricted or closed due to the pandemic.

And, while it is a relatively new offering, 45% of the survey sample said the presence of virtual try-on facilities (using Artificial Intelligence/Virtual Reality to try out a product online) on an ecommerce site would mean they were more likely to buy.

Also high on the list were the various ways that retailers can personalize the online shopping experience. For example, 66% of survey participants are more likely to buy from brands that use technology that “recommends new or relevant products to me that are similar to what I am shopping for” and 63% are more likely to buy from brands that “remembers my shopping preferences and customizes the online experience accordingly”. In addition, 58% of consumers are more likely to buy from a store that offers an online quiz-like experience to recommend the right products to fit their unique needs.

Includes customer reviews throughout website (74%) Sends me free samples so I can try the products prior to purchase (72%) Recommends new or new or relevant products to me that are similar to what I am shopping for (66%) Remembers my shopping preferences and customizes the online experience accordingly (63%) Has user-generated content (like photos of real consumers using the products) (62%) Offers an online quiz-like experience to recommend the right products for my needs (58%) Uses VR/AI to allow me to try out a product online (45%) Is recommended by relevant influencers and/or celebrities that I care about (44%) Offers virtual/online beauty consultations with a real person (41%)

“With lockdowns and continuing concerns over COVID-19 likely to lead to the continued shutdown or restrictions of physical retail, beauty and cosmetics retailers face a huge opportunity online – despite challenges around encouraging shoppers to try out new brands and products,” said Jake Chatt, Head of Brand Marketing at Nosto. “We’re working to help our brands optimize their online stores to replicate the in-store experience of trying on products and getting advice from specialist consultants, which is supported by the evolving consumer preferences revealed by our survey.”

Nosto’s online platform for optimizing the ecommerce experience is used by beauty and cosmetics sector brands such as Dermalogica, Native and Kate Somerville.

[1] Respondents were asked if they Strongly agree, Somewhat agree, Neutral/Indifferent, Somewhat disagree, Strongly disagree with a list of statements. Here the percentage that Strongly agree and Somewhat agree have been added together

About the research

Nosto commissioned international market research consultancy Censuswide to conduct an online survey of 2,000 consumers between the ages of 16 to 35 (1,000 in the US and 1,000 in the UK). The survey was conducted between October 21 and 27, 2020. The raw data can be supplied on request.



About Nosto

Nosto enables retailers to deliver personalized digital shopping experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. An AI-Powered Commerce Experience Platform designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers retailers to build, launch and optimize 1:1 omnichannel marketing campaigns and digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading commerce brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and Helsinki.

