Government of Ontario and techUK promoting international Cyber collaboration

London, UK: On 16th September, the Government of Ontario and techUK named Becrypt the UK winner of the Cyber/Defence Innovation Den. The award recognizes innovation within Cyber security relevant to the Defence sector. Both Canadian and UK organizations pitched to a panel of senior representatives from the Defence and Security Sectors, including CGI, General Dynamics, L3Harris and UK Thales Group, with CYBERNETIQ joining Becrypt as the Canadian winners.

“We are delighted to have received this recognition, and to have collaborated in a very informative afternoon supported by the Government of Ontario and the UK Department for International Trade”, says Dr. Bernard Parsons, CEO Becrypt. “Having been around a while, we see this as recognition of having successfully re-invented the business with our current focus on High Assurance solutions, developed in collaboration with both UK and Canadian Governments, reflecting the importance of international collaboration in Cyber”.

The Cyber/Defence Innovation Den was a Virtual event, and provided attendees the chance to hear about the opportunities and challenges facing the UK and Ontario in terms of transatlantic trade, building on the deep ties between the UK and Canada such as the recently agreed FTA, and strong Cyber security cooperation.

About Becrypt:

Becrypt provides a range of endpoint and mobile solutions, designed to protect organizations that face elevated cyber threats. As a pioneer of Zero Trust enabling technology, Becrypt’s Paradox Secure Operating System, with unique device health measurements, is used to protect Government and Defence classified networks.

