Newbury, 6th February 2020 – Not-for-profit, charity-owned cloud platform The Good Exchange has today announced that Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation is launching a new dedicated fund in support of local mental health initiatives for children and young people through the platform.

The Foundation’s new Bedfordshire Mental Health Fund for Young People officially opens today and will run for one year with a dual aim of distributing grants between £1,000 and £5,000 to local charitable organisations and growing the fund through collaboration with funders, local businesses and individuals who want to work together and give money to support this worthwhile cause.

According to analysis by the University of Bedfordshire (commissioned by the Foundation), there are an estimated 660 boys and 360 girls aged 5-10 years and 815 boys and 550 girls between the ages of 11-15 with a mental health problem in Bedford Borough. In addition, it has been estimated that one in 10 young people in Luton are likely to have a diagnosable mental health condition (LBC 2015).

Organisations from Bedford and Central Bedfordshire involved in delivering mental health education, promotion and development, including therapy and counselling sessions, are encouraged to submit their applications for funding via the Foundation’s Funder Page on The Good Exchange platform.

Dipak Mistry, Grants Manager, Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation commented: “We’re fully committed to supporting mental health solutions in our local area. Through our new Mental Health Fund for Young People, we hope to be able to support a range of different initiatives, but we really need other grant-giving organisations and individuals throughout the county to join with us to support this hugely worthwhile cause. All local groups who’d benefit from financial support – covering the costs of providing treatments and therapy sessions to general day-to-day overheads and equipment costs should apply via The Good Exchange. We’ve been very impressed by the platform’s single online application form, which significantly streamlines the grant-application process for all concerned.”

Ed Gairdner, COO of The Good Exchange added: “We’re looking forward to working with the Foundation to build a collaborative network of funders to address the complex needs of children and young people with mental health challenges across Bedfordshire through the new Fund for young people.”

Gairdner added: “With mental health conditions particularly challenging for those in their formative years, we look forward to seeing the impact the Fund will have on local initiatives involved in tackling these complex problems at a local grassroots level.”

About the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation

Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation (BLCF) is one of the leading local grantmakers in the county, distributing nearly £9 million pounds locally since our inception and establishing a national reputation for our innovative, community-focussed and strategic approach.

Our aim is to be a catalyst for positive social change in the county by connecting people, ideas, resources and needs to make a lasting difference. We strongly believe that there should be opportunity for all and the lives of the most disadvantaged should be transformed through innovative, community-based solutions.

We are passionate about improving the lives of people in Bedfordshire and Luton and we're known for our ground-breaking initiatives, for our investment in supporting local charities and for our deep relationships with grassroots groups in our area.

www.blcf.org.uk

About The Good Exchange

The Good Exchange is a transformational, charity-owned, not-for-profit cloud platform specifically designed to match those organisations and individuals who have money to give to good causes with those who need it most; on a local, regional and national basis. As the only platform to bring together grant-making, donations, charitable projects and fundraising in one place, the automated matching system with its simple single on-line application form will revolutionise charitable giving, making it more accessible, transparent and collaborative. For the first time, those seeking to raise money for local good causes will be able to access all sources of funding including charitable trusts, corporate givers, fundraisers and public through a single process.

https://thegoodexchange.com

Media contacts

Charlotte Martin/Ella Pryor

The Good Exchange team at Finn Partners

TheGoodExchange@finnpartners.com

020 3217 7060