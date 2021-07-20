London – 20 July 2021 - Beehive, the global insight agency has today announced that it is collaborating with BSI, the business improvement and standards company, on its fifth annual BSI Organizational Resilience Index Report.

Respondents are now being recruited to take part in this year’s survey, with opportunities to participate in a quantitative survey and a separate set of qualitative in-depth interviews. These data will be analyzed to deliver valuable insight in the report, which will be published in early Q1 2022.

Next year’s report will identify what lessons have been learned in 2021, what actions can be taken in the future to ensure positive outcomes and specifically what organizations might consider doing differently in order to stabilize, survive, rebuild and thrive with confidence and optimism.

Paul Kavanagh, managing director at Beehive, commented: “By continuing to use a personalized recruitment approach to expand the number of respondents, we will be able to provide an even deeper understanding of how senior business leaders will drive their businesses resilience in 2022.”

Quentin Dunstan, Principal Consultant, Organizational Resilience at BSI, added: “The flexibility and adaptability of organizations has never been so important. Last year’s report indicated that it is people - rather than leadership, process and product – that are central to an organization’s resilience. We hope that the 2022 Organizational Resilience Index Report will continue to help businesses to learn from others in similar sectors and geographies, to identify best practices and to be inspired to strive for even greater resilience going forward.”

The 2021 Organizational Resilience Report found that, despite the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic:

There was a clear link between Organizational Resilience and financial performance with 57% expecting a stronger 2021.

Diversity and Sustainability remained high on the agendas of organisations worldwide. Rather than shifting down the priority list due to the emergence of matters that were perceived to be more urgent.

Looking after the wellbeing of employees, customers and communities was vital for rebuilding Organizational Resilience.

The 2021 BSI Organizational Resilience Index Report can be downloaded in full here.

To take part in the 2022 BSI Organizational Resilience Index Report, register your interest with Beehive Research at info@beehiveresearch.co.uk.

