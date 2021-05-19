Beeston Shenton Solicitors has chosen PAY AS YOU GO software from Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) to prepare electronic court and client document bundles. With offices in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Sandbach, and Knutsford, Beeston Shenton has a simple philosophy: ‘community first’. And, with notably high online customer service ratings, the practice has built up a strong local reputation for providing top-flight expertise. An important element of this is the quality of the document files that are sent to court. With online files now accepted by Courts, the hunt was on to identify the best solution. Beeston Shenton chose Zylpha as it was both the most flexible solution and as it was the clear market leader.

Eleanor Adams

Zylpha’s digital software contains everything that Beeston Shenton needs to create the highest quality document bundles on a straight-forward single-payment PAY AS YOU GO basis. It can be accessed from a dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise, and easy to use when creating even the largest most detailed bundles. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. Typically, Zylpha’s electronic bundling software delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual bundling alternatives. Additionally, Zylpha’s system eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage and courier charges.

Commenting on the new system Beeston Shenton’s Associate Family Solicitor Eleanor Adams commented, “Zylpha made an excellent business case for a move to electronic bundling on a PAY AS YOU GO basis. The software will have an extremely positive impact, whilst allowing Beeston Shenton to maintain the high standards our clients expect.”

For her part, Zylpha’s Rachel Kitson welcomed Eleanor’s comments adding, “One only has to look at the online customer ratings to see that Beeston Shenton delivers an incredibly high standard to the local community. Naturally, in support of this, the practice needed to use only the very best software available to prepare electronic court bundles. After a rigorous assessment of the market it chose Zylpha.”

Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Evans

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

E: m.evans@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M: 07758372527

E: leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk