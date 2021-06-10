New FaceToned® App – live face gym, on-demand classes

Carme Farré (48) has been using facial toning exercises for 15 years

LONDON – Entrepreneur Carme Farré started her facial and body Pilates business Studio Carme in 2013 and recently updated the popular FaceToned® App which is growing in popularity post lockdown as a recent survey shows members prefer self-care, beauty routines from home. FaceToned® is all about embracing ageing whilst exercising your face, in the same way one exercises to maintain a healthy, functional body.

Carme explains: “The face exercises are based on Pilates technique to empower you to keep your face looking young and boosting your confidence. FaceToned® goals are toning and strengthening the facial muscles to prevent sagging of the skin, improving joint mobility, and releasing tension in the jaw, neck, and shoulders to achieve results in a short time.”

Since the launch of the updated FaceToned® App member numbers have doubled. A survey of FaceToned® users (5 days a week) reported:

All their jaw and neck tension built up through lockdown has been reduced and almost gone completely; They can see their face looking better, more toned and defined jawline; Volume in their cheeks improved, with reduction in laughter lines; and Improvement and definition in the jaw and jowls – the number one concern of women.

May 2021 figures show

92% of the clients who try FaceToned® sign up to the programme

76% of members renew during the first 30 days

44% of the members are active after 2 renewal periods.

Carme comments: “Most clients who start FaceToned® are keen to do it five times a week. They find that shortly after starting it becomes a must in their beauty routine. FaceToned® becomes their ritual, in the same way that their exercise routine fits into their lifestyle.”

FaceToned® offers personalised programmes, online classes live and on-demand and skin recipes. Using special techniques, demonstrated by Farré, the programme shows how to work deep into the core facial muscles and then more superficial ones surrounding your face, creating natural definition and a more taut and toned appearance.

Now 48, Carme started facial exercises at 35: “FaceToned® is suitable for anyone of any age who wants to prevent ageing, tone up or rehabilitate their facial muscles. Exercise is one of the most powerful anti-ageing methods possible for the body, and the same is true for the face. By exercising our facial muscles, we can increase muscle tone and volume, thereby leading to a more youthful appearance.”

Carme Farré has a professional background in economics. In 2011, aged 39, she became a teacher of Face Fitness and Pilates and trained with Alan Herdman, Rael Isacowitz from BASI (Body Arts and Science International) and Eva Fraser in London. In 2013, she opened her own private studio, Studio Carme in London and has been teaching facial exercises to hundreds of private clients ever since. Her years of study and practical experience have helped Carme to clearly understand facial anatomy, and how to tone the facial muscles efficiently and technology has allowed her expertise to easily be shared globally.