The firm will provide growth-based property finance solutions to investors and developers across Britain

London: Merryoaks Property Finance is the latest entrant in the UK’s property finance space, providing bespoke solutions for UK developers and investors across different asset classes and the entire capital stack from equity to debt products.

Merryoaks Property Finance Logo

The independent firm is founded by Saam Lowni and backed by award-winning mortgage finance specialists and investment firm Ramsay & White Holdings Ltd. Merryoaks have plans to arrange over £100m in finances this year, which would fund over 500 properties across UK.

Merryoaks full suite of products range from arranging short term debt like bridging finance to development and investment finance. All this whilst sourcing exclusive smart capital from the market across the spectrum of traditional to alternative funders providing SME developer and investor clients with the best terms which may be available.

Founder and Managing Director Saam Lowni says: “The demand for housing has more than doubled in the years before the pandemic with the average price of a home hitting £230,700 in June, about 5.4% higher than the same month a year ago, according to Zoopla. Merryoaks, with its deep contacts with funders across the spectrum, is well placed to support residential and commercial property developers and investors across Britain by securing funding for their next development or investment project.

“We are focused on delivering personalised financial advice and helping ambitious developers and investors enter the property market whilst also assisting existing SME investors/developers grow in professionalism and stature. This will be part of the solution to increase the supply and quality affordable property across the UK.”

Saam has over 20 years of residential and commercial property development experience spanning sales, lettings, management, and finance and has worked with international developers across London, Spain, and the Middle East. He was most recently working as a founding member with a London-based property finance provider and was instrumental in deploying over £70 million in one year from the first funding.

A developer in his own right, Saam’s well rounded experience as a funder as well as a developer gives him great insight into the market and makes him well placed to understand a client’s demands much better.

Talking about his latest partnership with Merryoaks, Joel White, the Group Director and founder of Ramsay & White adds: “We are very excited about our new investment. The broad experience of the team at Merryoaks will enable us to provide growth-based financial investment advice across the capital stack on requirements ranging from £50,000 to £50m. Merryoaks has the ability to build symbiotic relationships between an SME developer or investor and the wider funding market. This is an excellent proposition for business owners who are seriously looking to scale their property business, working on multi-unit residential properties, new build, conversion, refurbishment or commercial development schemes.

“We also believe that by enabling SME property developers and investors to construct more homes we will be playing a role in solving the current housing shortage. Intermediaries such as Merryoaks can help plug the funding gap by supporting developers from one scheme to the next, and in doing so helping the government reach the 300k new homes objective. With Saam Lowni as the acting MD and support from Ramsay & White Holdings Ltd, Merryoaks will be one of the leading intermediaries in the UK within the next 24 months.”

Ramsay & White Holdings Ltd has made several investments over the last 12 months, which have all seen positive growth rates across the residential and financial sector. One of the core companies, Ramsay & White Finance has seen an increase in turnover by 595%, putting them in the ‘Top 3 fastest growing companies’ in Wales. Besides investing in companies and property, Joel has a track record in strategic planning and helping investors momentum invest by using the right finance.

About Merryoaks

Merryoaks provides growth-based property finance advisory for investors and developers. Our aim is to help you fund your next investment or development project and be part of your on-going growth to bigger, better and more aspirational deals. Since 2020, Merryoaks has secured funds worth £231million since 2020.

Find more: www.merryoaks.com

