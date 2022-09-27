The new leaders from Allstate and Microsoft will support Beyond Now’s growing momentum in the U.S. and in its global expansion

Dallas, TX & Dublin, Ireland – September 27th – Beyond Now, a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, today announced the appointment of Chris Gates and Ashley Haynes-Gaspar to its Board of Directors. The two appointments will help extend the expertise of the board and continue Beyond Now’s growing momentum in the U.S. market and globally.

Chris Gates, former Group Chief Information Officer and head of Infrastructure Structure at Allstate, the largest publicly held personal lines property and casualty insurer in America, joins Beyond Now’s Board as a non-executive member. At Allstate, Gates led the strategy and execution of the company’s Infrastructure Services, Systems Engineering and Architecture functions. This includes leading the CompoZed agile development labs as Allstate continues to transform how it builds and delivers software for its customers. Chris is also a Board member of SustainableIT.org, a non-profit organization looking to advance global sustainability through technology leadership. Beyond Now is aiming to leverage his involvement in SustainbleIT.org to drive its own sustainability initiatives as well as support customers’ projects.

“I’m proud to be joining Beyond Now’s Board of Directors, working with a strong team of expert members to execute its strategy in the U.S.,” said Chris Gates. “Beyond Now is pioneering the fast-growing market for partner ecosystem orchestration through its unique platform technology. Critically, it is enabling organizations across sectors to restructure as platform-based organizations so they can better address the technology needs of enterprises within a variety of industries. I look forward to being part of Beyond Now’s journey as it continues to support businesses in realizing their digital ambitions.”

Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, Chief Operating Officer of Industry & Business Applications for the U.S. Subsidiary at Microsoft, also joins the Beyond Now Board. At Microsoft, Haynes-Gaspar leads strategy, and the development of end-to-end go-to-market solutions across the customer lifecycle to deliver revenue growth, market share expansion, and customer value. Before joining Microsoft, she held leadership roles across GE including the Vice President of two, intact software and service P&Ls, delivering top line revenue growth and margin expansion. She was also the CMO of GE’s $18B Oil & Gas division and spent several years in leadership positions in finance. Haynes-Gaspar’s expertise in the field of technology and business acumen will provide valuable leadership to unlock new growth opportunities for Beyond Now in the U.S.

“I have a deep passion and heart space for connecting humans and technology and Beyond Now, at its core, is about that connection,” said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar. “Beyond Now is integral in connecting capabilities within the IT ecosystem to help customers rapidly launch, sell, fulfill, monetize solutions and ultimately, grow. Beyond Now’s focus on empowering digital acceleration across industries is inspiring, and I’m proud to be joining its Board of Directors to be a part of the company’s next chapter.”

Based in Dallas, TX and Seattle, WA, respectively, Chris and Ashley will focus on accelerating Beyond Now’s global expansion, penetration to new verticals and its growing momentum in North America. Since its spin-off from BearingPoint, Beyond Now has grown its international customer base through wins with TELUS and NTT. Beyond Now is also extending its collaboration with technology leaders such as Google and AWS.

Beyond Now’s digital business platform, marketplace and SaaS BSS enable organizations to grow further and faster with their ecosystem of partners, co-creating and monetizing new services at scale. Companies across many sectors can also use Beyond Now’s platform to monetize new technologies such as edge, IoT, AI, 5G and more, helping drive higher efficiency and automation, and become more agile in the face of competition.

“As a newly independent company, we’re incredibly proud to see the growth of our remit and expanding our Board with expert leaders will certainly help to continue this success,” said Angus Ward, CEO at Beyond Now. “Chris and Ashley will bring specialist knowledge to the board and are ideal candidates to build our team and support our technological growth in the U.S.”

Beyond Now is a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, powering organizations to launch new services at speed and grow revenue by utilizing our digital platform, digital marketplace and SaaS BSS.

Our platforms are designed to help our customers experiment, monetize and orchestrate services while taking advantage of new technologies such as cloud, edge, IoT, AI, 5G and more. We enable them to co-create solutions with a growing network of partners; bringing them closer to their customers, helping drive higher efficiency and automation, taking them further, faster, Beyond Now.

We serve customers across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, spanning industries from telecommunications, media and entertainment, to tech and IT, financial, and automotive.

For more information, please visit: www.beyondnow.com