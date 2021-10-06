Program participation will enable Beyond’s customers to increase operational agility, accelerate speed to market, and sell and monetize new B2B, IoT, Edge & 5G multi-party offerings

Amsterdam – October 6th, 2021 – Beyond by BearingPoint, a rapidly growing digital platform solution provider, today announced it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The Program is an exclusive, co-sell initiative for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS that helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Beyond’s SaaS-based cloud-native Infonova Digital Business Platform is used to easily integrate AWS’s highly secure and feature rich offerings with CSPs’ own services and third-party solutions. The platform enables CSPs to build their own marketplace for integrated easy-to-use solutions for B2B customers. Being part of the AWS ISV Accelerate program will allow Beyond to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Through this collaboration, Beyond’s customers will benefit from rapid set up and deployment of the Infonova digital business platform, ease of integration with well documented Open APIs and the scalability and elasticity that allows customers to start small and scale with the success of the business.

“Service providers are looking to grow revenue by accelerating adoption of new products, services, and business models. Together with AWS we are working to enable CSPs to accelerate the creation, sale, and monetization of new digital services and smart solutions through CSPs’ own marketplaces. We are very proud to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program to co-sell with AWS and help our customers use the cloud to innovate faster,” said Angus Ward, CEO, Beyond by BearingPoint.

Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and about Beyond by BearingPoint at https://www.bearingpointbeyond.com.

About Beyond by BearingPoint

Beyond by BearingPoint is a leading ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, powering organizations to launch new services at speed and grow revenue by utilizing our digital platform and SaaS BSS. Our platforms are designed to help businesses experiment, monetize and orchestrate services while taking advantage of new technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, 5G and more. We enable organizations to co-create solutions with a growing network of partners; bringing them closer to their customers, helping them drive higher efficiency and automation, and becoming more agile in the face of competition. We serve customers across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, spanning industries from telecommunications, media and entertainment, to tech and IT, financial, and automotive. Beyond by BearingPoint is owned by BearingPoint.

Press contact Beyond by BearingPoint

Stephanie Ross

PR & Communications Manager

Email: stephanie.ross@bearingpoint.com