This new joint offering will enable CSPs to rapidly bundle and sell real-time network capabilities with technology solutions, vertical industry applications and ecosystem partners

Amsterdam & Foster City, CA – May 19, 2021 – Beyond by BearingPoint and MATRIXX Software today announced they have partnered to give Communications Service Providers (CSPs) the ability to develop, sell and monetize 5G and IoT B2B solutions in real-time using a digital marketplace. The integration of Beyond’s Infonova Digital Business Platform with MATRIXX Software's Digital Commerce Platform will enable CSPs to combine connectivity and network slicing capabilities with technology solutions like IoT, Edge and Cloud, third party services and vertical industry applications to unlock new revenue and growth models.

Joint offering from Beyond and MATRIXX

5G capabilities create new opportunities for CSPs to automatically configure and monetize their networks in ways that were not previously possible. At the same time, 95% of enterprises and small to medium businesses (SMBs) recently surveyed believe that participating in an ecosystem of partners to create and deliver advanced solutions is more promising than the 5G network technology itself. It is imperative that CSPs bring together these two worlds by integrating new network offerings and revenue models with additional technologies, applications, and partner services, thus co-creating solutions that address evolving business-to-business (B2B) needs in the healthcare, industrial, transportation and public sector industries and beyond.

This partnership was created to enable CSPs to do exactly that, giving them the advantage of MATRIXX Software’s world leading 5G monetization capabilities, integrated with Beyond’s leading digital ecosystem orchestration and monetization platform.

“5G is about integrated solutions that require CSPs to seamlessly orchestrate and monetize several technologies and partner contributions often in real-time, which most IT environments cannot address today,” says Karl Whitelock, IDC research vice president, communications service provider operations and monetization. "To get the true value out of 5G, CSPs need to scale their IT to support a growing number of use cases and expanding number of partners, thereby requiring a digital ecosystem orchestration and monetization platform to meet these needs such as that defined by the Beyond and MATRIXX partnership."

The marrying of Beyond by BearingPoint and MATRIXX Software capabilities include:

Flexible and scalable real-time charging and monetization – dynamic real-time charging capabilities for 5G and network slicing, together with rapid packaging and pricing of connectivity with any partner’s devices, technologies and services including: Session-based and SLA-based charging Slice-aware charging Charging for enterprise IT functions across solution partner and business customer organizations

– dynamic real-time charging capabilities for 5G and network slicing, together with rapid packaging and pricing of connectivity with any partner’s devices, technologies and services including: Seamless order and service fulfilment – the orchestration of 5G solutions is automated using comprehensive order management and service fulfilment functionalities across any IT environment and partners’ systems via a single platform, while managing the technical dependencies between services.

– the orchestration of 5G solutions is automated using comprehensive order management and service fulfilment functionalities across any IT environment and partners’ systems via a single platform, while managing the technical dependencies between services. Partner orchestration – the joint solution helps manage and monitor partner services including partner self-onboarding and flexible multi-partner settlement agreements.

– the joint solution helps manage and monitor partner services including partner self-onboarding and flexible multi-partner settlement agreements. Improved customer experience – together, the two companies provide customers with real-time exposure of services, utilization and balances, and accuracy and timeliness means their expectations are addressed; consequently, improving customer experience, accelerating time-to-market and reducing IT operating costs.

– together, the two companies provide customers with real-time exposure of services, utilization and balances, and accuracy and timeliness means their expectations are addressed; consequently, improving customer experience, accelerating time-to-market and reducing IT operating costs. Fast and simple integration – both the Infonova Digital Business Platform and the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform solutions are cloud-native, microservices-based and developed with API-first architectures, facilitating integration with 4G, 5G and fixed network elements and supporting IT applications across any number of both native and partner IT landscapes. This also allows CSPs to start with the most desired service/use case and to scale with success.

“This partnership creates a best of both worlds scenario for CSPs looking to maximize the return on their massive 5G investments, as well as satisfy the B2B customer need for solutions that address their efficiency and growth challenges. Our joint solution will give CSPs the ability to monetize their network and effectively co-create and orchestrate those essential partner ecosystems,” said Angus Ward, CEO, Beyond by BearingPoint.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Beyond by BearingPoint to bring our partnership’s joint solution to the highly competitive CSP market,” added Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “Working together, we are excited to make it possible for CSPs to offer market-winning solutions that rely on the agility and scalability of our joint, end-to-end monetization capabilities.”

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry headquartered Silicon Valley. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

https://www.matrixx.com/

About Beyond by BearingPoint

Beyond by BearingPoint is a leading ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, powering organizations to launch new services at speed and grow revenue by utilizing our digital platform and SaaS BSS. Our platforms are designed to help businesses experiment, monetize and orchestrate services while taking advantage of new technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, 5G and more. We enable organizations to co-create solutions with a growing network of partners; bringing them closer to their customers, helping them drive higher efficiency and automation, and becoming more agile in the face of competition. We serve customers across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, spanning industries from telecommunications, media and entertainment, to tech and IT, financial, and automotive. Beyond by BearingPoint is owned by BearingPoint.

