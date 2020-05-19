New biocontent cooperation with renowned US firm

Bosch Healthcare Solutions and BioGX announce partnership for point of care molecular tests

Partnership will accelerate planned expansion of the test portfolio for the Vivalytic all-in-one platform

Bosch Healthcare Solutions has teamed up with BioGX Inc. from the USA, a company producing innovative molecular reagents for DNA-/RNA-based tests. Goal of the collaboration between Bosch and BioGX is to develop and commercialize new tests for the Vivalytic molecular diagnostics platform. “With BioGX we are expanding our Vivalytic platform with an experienced and well-known biocontent partner that has had an excellent track record in the USA for over ten years,” says managing director of Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Marc Meier.

A wide range of applications

BioGX’s molecular reagents are available worldwide. The applications are many and varied: At municipal level they are used on beaches to monitor the quality of the water. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA uses them in space for gene expression analysis in order to explore the possibilities of long-distance space flight. Not least, they enable healthcare laboratories to quickly and efficiently identify infections.

Tests for the point of care

The tests developed within the partnership between Bosch and BioGX will run on the intuitive, easy-to-use Vivalytic from Bosch. Vivalytic is a sample-to-result platform for molecular diagnostics which can be used directly at the point-of-need. The patient sample is placed into the test cartridge, which is then inserted into the Vivalytic analyser. Since the cartridge already contains all the necessary reagents, the test can be carried out fully automated in just a short time. Vivalytic is an open platform that is compatible with molecular diagnostics tests from various providers. This allows the range of tests to be continuously increased, enabling doctors to initiate appropriate therapies based on rapid diagnoses.

Bosch Healthcare Solutions Press contact:

Thomas Berroth

Marketing & Communication

Thomas.berroth2@de.bosch.com

+4971181145599

www.bosch-vivalytic.com

BioGX Press contact:

Robyn Martin

Marketing & Communication

+12052508055

www.biogx.com