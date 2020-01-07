BitDam ATP provides a cost-effective, nimble solution to stop malicious and phishing email in its tracks

Tel Aviv, Israel– January 7, 2020 BitDam, provider of cybersecurity solutions that protect enterprise communications from advanced threats hidden in files and links, today announced that its BitDam Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) solution is now installed at LSH Auto UK Ltd, part of the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz Dealer Group, in an effort to cost-effectively enhance the company’s email security posture.

LSH engaged with PCM, a division of Insight, to improve its layered cyber security defences as it faced increased cyber threats. PCM advised LSH to look at BitDam to help it to neutralize corporate risk as well as provide protection for customers who may be compromised as a result of phishing attacks. During an initial pilot period, BitDam detected numerous attacks that bypassed LSH’s current ATP tools. Speedy recognition of these attacks, high detection rates and ease of implementation sold the BitDam solution to the company.

“LSH is a leader in car sales in the UK and it follows that our company is innovative in other areas as well, including in its IT stance. Our customer experience is a top priority for us. When we realized that some phishing attempts might make their way past our in place protection, we knew we had to do more,” said Norman McKeown, Director of IT, LSH. “Our experience with BitDam has been seamless. The solution is easy to use, is exceeding expectations and delivering more than the expected ROI, which made it an easy choice. We look forward to an expanded engagement with BitDam, engaging with the company’s OneDrive protection to complement our MS support.”

Showing x10 detection rates compared to the industry standard, BitDam cyber security blocks advanced content-borne attacks across all enterprise communication channels. BitDam’s cloud-based solution scans all files and links to proactively detect attacks, pre-delivery, preventing hardware and logical exploits, ransomware, spear-phishing and Zero-Day attacks contained in files and URLs. While current cybersecurity solutions are based on knowledge of previous attacks, limiting their ability to detect unseen-before threats, BitDam’s unique attack-agnostic technology enables it to provide remarkably higher protection, especially when it comes to unknown threats.



“We like working with ambitious, young companies. That’s LSH, which was looking for a cost-effective solution that could take its email security to a new level, ensuring that its customer information and privacy was never breached. Our best-of-breed, easy to implement solution for email security was a perfect fit,” said Liron Barak, CEO of BitDam. “We are happy to have provided the fix that LSH was looking for and look forward to further deployments with the company in the near future.”

About LSH Auto UK

LSH Auto UK operate 8 immaculate dealerships located across Birmingham and Manchester. Dealership sites include Birmingham Central, Erdington, Macclesfield, Solihull, Stockport, Tamworth and Whitefield.

Based in two of the largest cities in the UK, LSH Auto UK is easily commutable offering a great line-up of new and approved used Mercedes-Benz and smart car models, dedicated After Sales Departments and state of the art BodyShop and Cosmtic Repair facilities. Being part of an international Business allows LSH Auto UK to pursue higher-quality services for optimum customer care and support.

About BitDam

While current cybersecurity solutions are based on knowledge of previous attacks, limiting their ability to detect unknown threats, BitDam’s unique attack-agnostic technology enables it to provide remarkably higher protection. BitDam learns the normal code-level executions of business applications such as MS-Word and Acrobat Reader. Based on this whitelist, BitDam determines whether a given file or weblink is malicious or not, regardless of the specific malware it may contain.

Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its technology leadership, and utilized by hundreds of thousands of end-users, BitDam’s Advanced Threat Protection is deployed by leading organizations in Europe and the US, with a proven record of detecting threats that other security solutions fail to uncover.

About PCM

PCM, a division of Insight Enterprises, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.2 billion in the year ended December 31, 2018. For more information, please visit http://investor.pcm.com/ or call (310) 354-5600.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Centre Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.uk.insight.com. NSIT-M

