LONDON — 10th March 2020 — BitSight, the Standard in Security Ratings, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. This year’s list features 434 businesses from 39 countries.

“BitSight is transforming how the global marketplace measures and manages cyber risk,” said Stephen Boyer, co-founder and chief technology officer at BitSight. “Earning a spot-on Fast Company’s Most Innovative list is a testament to BitSight’s unique ability to help our customers understand and achieve measurable cyber risk reduction in these uncertain times.”

BitSight earned a place on the list for its ability to transform how companies manage security risk by reducing information asymmetry and increasing transparency about cybersecurity through Security Ratings. BitSight Security Ratings are real-time, data-driven measurements of organisational security performance that help investors, insurers, companies, government agencies and regulators make informed, dynamic risk decisions impacting financial decisions, business relationships, and national security.

BitSight’s latest innovations ensure organisations understand the cyber risk exposure of their own organisation and their third-party ecosystem. BitSight’s unique, industry-first Security Performance Management solutions – Peer Analytics, Enterprise Analytics, and Attack Surface Analytics – help organisations continuously measure and monitor security program performance and efficacy, allocate limited resources to focus on the areas that will have the greatest impact on their cyber risk management programs, and facilitate data-driven conversations around security that help maintain the trust of the marketplace.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

