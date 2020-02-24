BitSight Attack Surface Analytics enables organisations to better understand and manage risk in expanding digital ecosystems; BitSight-moderated panel session demonstrates how cyber risk impacts investment decisions

London, 24th February 2020 — BitSight, the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced BitSight Attack Surface Analytics, a new Security Performance Management solution, at RSA Conference 2020 San Francisco. With BitSight Attack Surface Analytics, security and risk leaders can quickly validate their organisations’ digital footprint, assess security posture and cyber risk reputation, and take steps to reduce their cyber risk exposure. In addition to this new innovation, BitSight is moderating a panel at the conference with thought leaders from Goldman Sachs, Moody’s and Rain Capital about the impact of cyber risk on financial investment decisions.

BitSight Attack Surface Analytics: Mitigating Risk in an Expanding Digital Ecosystem

As organisations’ digital ecosystems continue to expand, security and risk leaders are challenged with managing risk across an increasingly complex attack surface. Organisations commonly suffer from limited cyber risk visibility across deployed assets, including the cloud, and existing tools offer limited ability for asset discovery, management and risk reduction.

BitSight Attack Surface Analytics enables organisations to continuously discover and segment the assets, applications and devices that comprise their growing digital footprint, assess current risk exposure, and take action to reduce risk.

“With the acceleration of digital transformation, including moving to the cloud, many organisations lack visibility into the assets that comprise their digital ecosystem, as well as the security posture of those assets,” said Dave Fachetti, executive vice president of Strategy at BitSight. “BitSight Attack Surface Analytics helps leaders confidently grow and scale their businesses by providing continuous visibility into assets and risk, along with a way to prioritise actions that lead to measurable risk reduction.”

With BitSight Attack Surface Analytics, customers can:

Gain a view of organisational digital assets – including cloud assets – that highlights the areas of greatest cyber risk;

Easily identify, filter and organise assets by subsidiary, geography, hosting and asset type to quickly identify previously unknown outliers and assets that require further investigation;

Overlay asset views with objective, quantifiable security insights based on the BitSight Platform to better understand which groups and types of assets present the greatest areas of cyber risk; and

Leverage insights to more effectively justify actions or investments to improve current security posture and communicate security performance.

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organisations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organisations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk.

With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com, read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

