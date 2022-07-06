Seasoned executive and business strategist Jon Mellon brings 20+ years of sales leadership and expertise, including more than a decade at NetApp

AUSTIN and LONDON – July 6, 2022 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced the appointment of Jon Mellon as President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Field Operations. Mellon’s focus will include expanding Blancco’s channel program into vertical markets to further grow the company’s enterprise business. He replaces Blancco’s company president, Alan Bentley, who is retiring after a long and successful career, including nearly six years at Blancco.

“We are lucky to add such an accomplished member of the executive team as Jon Mellon with his incredible breadth of expertise, which includes building and scaling a multi-billion-dollar business unit at NetApp,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Blancco. “Jon brings a deep and varied knowledge of the software market to the Blancco management team and has a knack for fostering a thriving company culture. We welcome Jon to the team, and we also thank our outgoing company president, Alan Bentley, on his role in our success and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement.”

A recognized industry leader, change agent, sales innovator, and business strategist, Mellon was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer at Sonatype, where he was responsible for all go-to-market activities at this company which serves the DevOps and Application Security market.

Prior to this, Mellon was with global cloud services and data management brand, NetApp, where he held various sales leadership roles during his 12 years at the company. His most recent position at NetApp was VP and General Manager of Americas Commercial Sales, in which he spearheaded the development and execution of a revenue-driven strategy focusing on sales, systems engineering, and business development across a third of the Americas operation and highest growth segment in the company. During his tenure, NetApp doubled in size – a major feat due to the scale and complexity of a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

“At the heart of data sovereignty is an organization’s ability to be assured where data lives, how it’s used and for whom access is provided. Key to this data management theme is assured sanitization and Blancco is the market leader in serving our customers’ needs for this critical capability. I am delighted to join Blancco, at a time when all the complexities of data sanitization have come to the forefront of the world’s largest organizations and amidst a global mandate to perform these functions in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner. I’m convinced that we have a common belief system around serving the customer while also building an incredible work environment for our employees,” said Mellon. “I’m also particularly excited to work with our channel partners and to expand our reach into vertical markets, including those with stringent compliance requirements such as finance, government, and healthcare. Finally, I’m impressed by Blancco’s commitment to helping its customers meet sustainability goals and making a positive impact on climate change by reducing e-waste.”

For more information on Blancco’s management team, please visit https://www.blancco.com/company/team/.

