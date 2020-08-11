Australasian organisations now have additional protection against unauthorised access of government and citizen data.

AUSTIN - 11th August 2020 - Government data and asset managers in Australia and New Zealand have a new option for removing confidential data from drives and devices when it is no longer needed: Data erasure software from Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG).

Blancco’s Drive Eraser version 6.9.1 recently achieved Common Criteria security certification through the Australasian Information Security Evaluation Program (AISEP). It is now recognized on the Common Criteria Portal’s Certified Products List and considered an ‘Evaluated Product’-a category defined for technology procurements in the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).

‘We are extremely proud that Blancco Drive Eraser has again achieved the Common Criteria Certification’, said Blancco’s Russ Ernst, Executive Vice President, Products and Technology. ‘We strive to meet and exceed the highest standards of data protection to make it easier for governments and organizations worldwide to adopt sustainable data sanitization processes’.

Used by government and enterprise organizations around the world, Blancco Drive Eraser sanitises hard disk drives and solid-state drives in PCs, laptops, servers and more, rendering redundant, old or trivial data completely irretrievable. Blancco File Eraser 8.2, which targets files and folders in live environments, was Common Criteria certified in 2017 through Sweden’s IT Security body, CSEC.

Driver Eraser’s certification is good news for agencies that need to comply with data sanitisation requirements outlined in various data protection regulations, including Australian and New Zealand Information Security Manuals, Australian Privacy Principles guidelines, the New Zealand Privacy Act and GDPR data minimisation and ‘right to be forgotten’ articles.

It is also positive for government data security and privacy requirements: the software allows data managers to remove information-including personally identifiable information (PII) or protected government data-from drives and devices before they are reused, resold, recycled or destroyed, protecting the organisation against unauthorized data access.

Blancco Drive Eraser 6.9.1 satisfies the EAL2 evaluation assurance level for media sanitisation products.

More on Drive Eraser’s Common Criteria certification is available on the Blancco website.

