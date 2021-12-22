Blancco recognized for its contributions to decreasing the impact of the e-waste crisis with SEAL Sustainability Service Award

AUSTIN and LONDON – December 22, 2021 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that the company has been named a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards winner, a designation celebrating leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices. Specifically, Blancco has earned a Sustainable Service Award, which showcases innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability. The applicants for this category were judged on the following criteria: impact metrics, innovation/uniqueness of the services, and ability to inspire sustainable change.

Blancco’s recognition is based on the company’s achievements in addressing the global e-waste challenge through its data sanitization software solutions, which eliminate the need for physical destruction of IT assets as a means to protect sensitive data. Blancco’s technology solutions securely overwrite sensitive data contained on IT assets while also providing a tamper-proof and audit-ready erasure report. The report provides the proof that organizations, including enterprises, mobile operators, ITADs, and channel partners, need to show data privacy compliance for older IT equipment that may be reused, resold, recycled at end-of-life, or donated to a worthy cause. The ability to safely repurpose equipment helps to alleviate the planet's colossal e-waste crisis.

"We are humbled to be recognized by the SEAL Awards organization for Blancco's efforts in mitigating the e-waste challenge worldwide," said Adam Moloney, CFO at Blancco. "The United Nations has set a target to increase e-waste recycling to 30% by 2023 – a vital goal as toxic substances such as mercury and BFR are found in many types of electronics and pose severe risk to human health. Unfortunately, businesses contribute to this problem, as many old devices are physically destroyed to prevent sensitive data from being recovered and used for malicious purposes. In FY21, Blancco's software solutions enabled global organizations to securely sanitize 54.5 million devices, classifying 150 million lb (68.2 million kg) of electronics 'safe' to reuse or recycle in compliance with data security standards. We look forward to driving change and doing our part to support the circular economy in 2022."

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Awards honor the organizations and leaders dedicated to making real progress on the most pressing issue of our time. SEAL Award winners are determined by a holistic methodology that measures applicants against established benchmark metrics that demonstrate true impact and progress towards a healthy planet and a sustainable future. The SEAL Awards celebrate the visionary leaders and organizations that embrace the responsibility to drive change, and power the innovation that will secure the future of our planet – leaving behind a lasting legacy for generations to come. Past winners have included global brands such as Burberry, Cisco, Colgate Palmolive, Salesforce and General Motors.

We believe that recognition is a form of accountability – and that companies and organizations across the globe have a unique opportunity to drive environmental progress,” said Matt Harney, founder of SEAL Awards. “We’re delighted to recognize Blancco’s impressive achievements in driving solutions to encourage businesses to recycle in the effort to curb the global e-waste crisis.”

Blancco has continued to support its customers in maintaining high standards in business ethics and ensuring robust governance practices, including customer data security, when using Blancco solutions. The company was among the first recipients of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Green Economy Mark, an accreditation that is awarded to companies listed on the LSE’s main and AIM markets that generate at least 50% of total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the green economy.

To understand more about how Blancco is enabling companies to engage with the circular economy, supporting its employees and local communities, and maintain best in class governance practices, read the full 2021 ESG report here: 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors

If you have any questions or would like to speak to a Blancco representative about the role of software-based data erasure for IT assets and its influence on the circular economy, please contact blancco@ccgrouppr.com.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

Contacts

Blancco Technology Group

Liz Adams, Global Marketing Director

T: +44 (0) 7762 446179

E: liz.adams@blancco.com

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (International)

Florie Lhuillier / Adam Millar

T: +44 (0) 20 3824 9214

E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (North America)

Natasha Grach / Lori Scribner

T: +1 619 798 0043

E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com