Move extends Blancco’s reach in US among private and public sector organisations

AUSTIN and LONDON – June 8, 2022—Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, has announced that it has acquired WipeDrive, formerly known as White Canyon Software Inc, a US-based provider of data erasure software solutions. The transaction will enable Blancco to enhance its reach, specifically in the US region, and strengthen its competitive position. Under the terms of the deal, WipeDrive’s employees will join the Blancco team. The new group of talent spans research and development, sales, support, IT, finance, HR and marketing.

Headquartered in Utah and founded in 1998, WipeDrive provides data diagnostic, wiping, transfer and verification software tools. WipeDrive’s expansive customer base spans the private and public sector markets – and includes Fortune 500 companies and large US government bodies. WipeDrive also has various proprietary technologies that Blancco plans to leverage.

“We’re thrilled to announce this acquisition of WipeDrive, a business which is highly complementary with Blancco’s offering to the market – but will only serve to strengthen it”, said Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Blancco. “Blancco has built a strong reputation as a global leader in the data erasure space, and this deal is set to further enhance our position. I’m also delighted to be welcoming the new team to Blancco and wish them all the best for a bright future with us.”

“Everyone at WipeDrive is extremely excited to be joining Blancco”, said Bill Glynn, Chief Executive Officer, WipeDrive. “Blancco is an acknowledged leader in data erasure and is the ideal company to take our business to the next level. The teams are incredibly complementary and are set to collaborate on what I am sure will be a very successful future together.’’

- ENDS -

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organisations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organisations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorised access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

Contacts

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (International)

Adam Millar / Katie de Cozar

T: +44 (0) 7557 307 769

E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (North America)

Natasha Grach / Lori Scribner

T: +1 619 798 0043

E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

Blancco Technology Group

Liz Adams, Global Marketing Director

T: +44 (0) 7762 446179

E: liz.adams@blancco.com