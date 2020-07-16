Move enables cloud provider to support its customers and partners through cloud migration

AUSTIN and LONDON – July 16, 2020 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, today announced its launch within AWS Marketplace with the addition of its Drive Eraser solution. Blancco’s introduction to the AWS Marketplace sees it become the only pureplay data erasure solution currently available within AWS. This enables customers and partners to realise the transformative benefits of cloud migration, in a secure manner.

Blancco’s Drive Eraser will help enterprises and the network of consultants, solution providers and technology companies that assist in cloud migration projects achieve better scale, pricing, and compliance, as they decommission on-premise assets in their journey to AWS. Prior to the removal of physical assets, Blancco also provides auditable and tamper-proof certification reports for every IT asset that is decommissioned during the datacentre migration. Failure to erase data on end-of-life electronics could incur regulatory penalties if that data is breached.

With the AWS availability of Blancco’s Drive Eraser solution, enterprise customers will be able to take advantage of the convenient and seamless Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) integration that is synonymous with AWS. Additionally, customers and partners benefit from consolidated billing and frictionless procurement through their AWS account, taking advantage of spending commitments made through the AWS Enterprise Discount Program. The Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) module also promotes channel engagement, allowing for negotiation of private pricing, end-user license terms and payment schedules before purchasing or subscribing to Blancco’s software.

“We’re thrilled that our Drive Eraser solution is now available via the AWS marketplace,” said Anders Klemmer, Vice President of Business Development at Blancco. “The current global climate has forced a significant increase in the number of organisations moving to the cloud, as businesses navigate this new normal. An important part of any cloud migration journey is having the tools to appropriately sanitise data on decommissioned assets, to mitigate any potential compliance failures through data breach. The inclusion of our services within the AWS Marketplace will help to streamline the enterprise journey to AWS, guaranteeing the highest standard and best practice for data management. We look forward to supporting this community with their ambitions to move more workloads to the cloud.”

Blancco’s AWS Marketplace listing can be found at: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B0897Y24ZN

