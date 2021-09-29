New collaboration sees Blancco help AWS customers extend the life of IT assets

AUSTIN and LONDON – September 29, 2021 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), an industry leader in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. Blancco’s AWS ISV Accelerate status is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing a secure, compliant, and automated solution that strengthens enterprise security posture and accelerates the transition to a circular economy.

The global push for enterprises to adopt more sustainable models and reassess approaches to device lifecycle management to reduce needless physical destruction of functioning IT assets is growing. This was a key factor in Blancco being appointed to the program. Both businesses expressed a commitment to addressing sustainability targets and a shared appreciation and vision on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Blancco will be participating at this year’s re:Invent, featuring sustainability as a key theme, to outline the role of data protection technology in a circular economy.

Blancco’s appointment onto the AWS ISV Accelerate program will allow the company to support customer needs through its close collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Through this joint effort, Blancco will be able to improve its services for AWS customers.

“We’re delighted to have joined the AWS ISV Accelerate program, strengthening our relationship with AWS as we grew from Partner, through technical certification and AWS Marketplace listing,” said Matt Jones, CEO, Blancco. “We are ambitious about reaching new customers, supporting them with cloud migration, achieving compliance and meeting sustainability targets. Never has there been greater emphasis on the need for enterprises to reduce their impact on the planet. Our solution helps our customers not only secure their data and reduce their data footprint, but it completely revolutionizes the way IT equipment is managed at end-of-life.”

This news follows an announcement made last year detailing the availability of Blancco Drive Eraser Software for Server Decommissioning in AWS Marketplace. The software-based erasure solution simplifies the move to the cloud while guaranteeing data sanitization for redundant onsite equipment with verified, certified erasure and reporting.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 35+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

