New Blancco ESG report reveals the company’s continued circular economy focus, its positive social impact and its support for its customers in achieving their own ESG objectives

AUSTIN and LONDON – October 25th, 2022 – Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that during its FY 2022 (July 2021 to June 2022), it securely erased 52.8 million IT assets and other data bearing devices. This potentially prevented 74 million KG (over 163 million lb) – 6M KG (13M lb) more than the previous year – of electronic equipment waste going to landfill, with a pre-use carbon footprint of 6.1 billion KG. The data is based on information gathered from customers, and was revealed today in Blancco’s 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

The ESG report is a comprehensive overview of the metrics and policies that are material to Blancco Technology Group and demonstrates the company’s initiatives in promoting a positive social and environmental impact. In the report, Blancco outlines its ESG accreditations and how it is shaping its approach to sustainability, aligning its objectives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through the secure erasure of data bearing assets and innovations it has made to its products and services over the past year, Blancco supports its customers in achieving their own ESG objectives by enabling them to minimise their carbon emissions, keeping functional hardware in the circular economy, and reducing the need for physical destruction. These sustainable innovations notably won Blancco two industry awards in the past year – Blancco was named "Sustainability Innovator of the Year" in the MSP Innovation Awards (May 2022) and "Most Sustainable Service" in the SEAL Business Awards (December 2021).

Blancco is also committed to reducing its own carbon footprint and has formally achieved carbon neutral status for 2021, in line with PAS 2060, the globally accepted standard for carbon neutrality. It has offset its entire 2021 carbon footprint (3,621.30 tCO2e) through investment in two renewable wind energy projects in India.

Finally, the report also highlights the work Blancco is doing to promote inclusivity, diversity, wellbeing, connectedness, and its role in improving engagement with employees and the local community. This year, Blancco notably launched its new Global Diversity and Inclusion Policy and introduced a Management Development Programme.

Blancco has continued its commitment to promoting the circular economy and improving social and digital inclusion in FY 2022 through its work with The Turing Trust, a UK charity that provides IT resources and training to schools in sub-Saharan Africa. Blancco is supporting the initiative with free licenses of its drive eraser software, which enables the charity to securely refurbish donated IT equipment (desktops, laptops, smart phones, and tablets) that is given to schools across Africa to improve children’s access to computer technology and digital skills training.

The 2022 ESG report was developed in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Software & IT Services standard, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) which Blancco became a member of this year.

To understand more about how Blancco is enabling companies to engage with the circular economy, supporting its employees and local communities, and maintain best in class governance practices, read the full 2022 ESG report here: 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

