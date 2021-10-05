London & Manchester (5th October 2021): Fintech success story, Blink (www.blinkpayment.co.uk) has announced the next dates for its London and Manchester based recruitment drive. On the 7th of October they are hosting an open day in London (4.30pm – 7pm, Unit 2, 1 Tapper Walk, London, N1C 4AQ) and on the 14th of October the open day will be in Manchester (4.30pm -7pm, 85 High Street, High Street, Manchester, M4 1BD).

Blink are best known for their acclaimed payments portal enabling merchants to centralise all their payment processing needs within one intelligent portal.

Blink Recruitment promotion

These inventive open days will build upon the successful open days that previously took place in both Manchester and London in September. Blink met talented and energetic people, keen to kickstart their careers in the expanding fintech market.

Blink CEO Shaya Weisfeld stated that, “we are enjoying exceptional growth across our target markets, be that ecommerce, hospitality, property, retail and beyond. We have built a reputation for quality in all that we do. It’s a challenge to recruit the right people where it’s an ideal match on both sides. We decided that a fun open day, would help to solve this challenge. We opened 25 new positions across 6 departments last month and made job offers to our open day attendees. We are looking to recruit for the remaining roles at these next open days in October.”

The Blink open days, consist of a trade show, where the prospective candidates interact with each team and department. Blink offer networking sessions and valuable training sessions on the day. Interview support is also available as well CV writing tips provided by Blink Sales Director, Karan Mehta. 1 on 1 interviews also take place. The open days are informal and complimented with plenty of food, drinks, and raffles - so prizes are won!

Liam Jones, Head of Human Resources, at Blink, noted, “our open days give us the opportunity to tell people about our company in a format that’s enjoyable. Hiring employees isn’t just about the interview process. It’s also about if they can work with you and want to. The attendees at our open days get to see what the teams, job roles and products are about, and it gives us a good feel of how people interact with us as a team. You often miss this with just an interview and a CV. It’s a unique way for candidates to meet the team and find out about job roles.”

Amongst the roles available are:

Client Onboarding: As part of a busy customer team, this responsible and proactive role engages with a portfolio of merchants and involves updating this information into Blink’s CRM.



Customer Support: Full-time customer support role exists for a strong self-starter with exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, along with a willingness to be innovative and think outside the box. Some payment experience would be preferred but not required.



Marketing Associate: A creative, cross channel role exists for a for a full-time Marketing Associate primarily based in Manchester, with the option to work at the London office. They will be involved in design and branding and need to have had some exposure to website development.



Sales Associates: With exceptional training and the leadership of Blink experts, we will give Associates the tool kit they need to provide unparalleled payment solutions and excel in the world of sales.



Senior Salesforce Administrator: We have an exciting full time Sales Administration role available in Manchester.



Amanpreet Trehan, Blink’s Head of Marketing was delighted with the response to a previous open day, observing that: “a candidate came up to me and said, this is so nice usually when I go to a usual face to face type of interview, I’m terrified and can’t be myself, so I think this a great way to recruit!”

Recent new hires have expressed their happiness at working with Blink. Commenting on Blink’s recruitment programme, Hannah al Saidi graduate BDM said, “with exceptional training and the leadership of Blink experts, the opportunities are enormous. I’m really enjoying working here.”

To attend the next open day in Manchester click here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/blink-open-house-fintech-recruitment-day-in-manchester-oct-2021-tickets-178090372097?aff=Press

To attend the next open day in London click here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/blink-open-house-fintech-recruitment-day-at-london-kings-cross-oct-2021-tickets-178086229707?aff=Press

For further Information, please contact:

Faye Eldridge

f.eldridge@blinkpayment.co.uk