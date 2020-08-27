Recent surges in digital commerce sales also reflected in Bloomreach Monthly Commerce Pulse Data

Mountain View, CA - (August 27, 2020) - Bloomreach, the leader in commerce experience™, today announced that over 500 global brands are now using the Bloomreach brX Experience Platform to power digital experiences for their online and mobile customers. This announcement follows recent news that Bloomreach is powering over US $200 Billion in annual sales, representing 25% of all US & UK eCommerce.

Many Bloomreach customers have reported remarkable surges in their eCommerce sales growth in the last quarter. “It’s great to see our customers leveraging the brX platform to drive their digital businesses and meet their customers where they are - online,” said Raj De Datta, CEO and Co-Founder of Bloomreach. “Our B2B and B2C clients are ahead of the curve when it comes to eCommerce as they’ve invested in a consistent and distinctive omnichannel customer experience with the digital experience now critical to their success as a business.”

“These spikes in online sales are reflected across Bloomreach’s Monthly Commerce Pulse reporting, where we share data and analysis across the North American, UK and European digital commerce markets, including changes in consumer behavior and purchasing patterns,” said Brian Walker, CSO of Bloomreach. “Throughout the pandemic we have seen how both consumers and B2B buyers increasingly leverage these channels for both the essentials and the products that make adjusting to our new normal more palatable - such as the considerable growth in home furnishings and home improvement categories as people are spending more time in and around their homes,” added Walker.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the leader in commerce experience™. Its flagship product, brX, is the only digital experience platform built specifically for brands, retailers and B2B companies who want to grow their revenue online while delivering each of their customers a premium, personalized experience. brX combines content management capabilities with market-leading, commerce-specific, AI-driven search, merchandising and personalization in one flexible, API-first next generation platform. Bloomreach serves over 500 global brands including Albertsons, Staples, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern Munchen and Marks & Spencer. Bloomreach has a global ecosystem of certified partners and market-leading commerce platforms, including Accenture Interactive, BORN, commercetools, EPAM, IBM iX, Salesforce, SAP, valtech, and Wunderman Thompson Commerce. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com, follow us on Twitter @Bloomreach_tm, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomreach and register today for Bloomreach Connect 2020 Global Online Summit on October 6, 2020.

