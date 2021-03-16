Leading legal outsource company, Bluebird Support Services, has chosen Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) software for its e-bundling service to clients. Alongside the company’s secretarial and administrative services, the demand for outsource e-bundling facilities has grown exponentially - as more practice staff work from home and as more courts accept electronic files. The Bluebird service is also ideal for busy practices or for those where a rapid turnaround is essential. Zylpha was chosen as it is the UK’s recognised Market Leader for ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ bundling systems.

Zylpha’s digital e-bundling software, contains everything that Bluebird needs to create the highest quality bundles for its clients. The system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. Typically, Zylpha’s electronic bundling software delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual bundling alternatives. Additionally, Zylpha’s system eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage and courier charges.

Bluebird's Leanne Bentley and Jayne Smith

Jayne Smith the MD of Bluebird Support Services sees e-bundling as a high growth opportunity commenting, “With the current pandemic, demand for outsource e-bundling has really taken off. For many legal practices it makes a great deal of commercial sense to take this route in terms of costs and speed of delivery. It is important though that we use a first rate system to prepare the bundles – and that’s where Zylpha’s e-bundling came in. It meets our needs and is also perceived as the Market Leader. Initial results are very promising so I expect that this will be a very fruitful move.”

For his part, Zylpha’s David Chapman welcomed these comments adding, “In the past, many practices saw professional bundling as the lofty pursuit of only the biggest firms. Now, through Bluebird’s innovative new service, smaller practices can ensure the highest service levels of bundling at extremely cost-effective prices. Faced with soaring demand, Bluebird Support Services has sought a robust bundling solution that can meet even the most complex client needs. Happily, this led straight to Zylpha and we look forward to working closely with them going forwards.”

About Bluebird Support Services: www.bluebird.services

Bluebird Support Services is owned and managed by Jayne Smith and Leanne Bentley and was founded in August 2016 to deliver flexible secretarial and admin services to professionals.

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

