BRACKNELL, UK. 15th November 2022 – Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and SCC, a leading IT systems integrator, today announced a Bluelight Partnership to deliver tailored mobile computing solutions to address the evolving needs of the UK’s Emergency Services.

With a wealth of experience serving the UK’s Emergency Services and an already established successful working relationship, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK and SCC will be forging a closer partnership to develop ESN-ready solutions using Panasonic’s highly modular rugged mobile computing solutions and dedicated wrap-around support services.

Docked TOUGHBOOK G2 in an ambulance

“Panasonic TOUGHBOOK has a wealth of experience in assisting emergency services with rugged mobile computing notebook, tablet and handheld devices that can transform the way that teams operate,” said Peter Thomas, Vertical Strategy Manager, Public Sector Europe at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business. “This includes ESN-ready Mobile Data Terminals for the fire and ambulance services, demountable devices for firefighters to access critical safety and rescue information and tablets to help police officers spend more time in their communities and less time on administration in the office. Our partnership with SCC will bring us even closer to this sector, with their understanding of the support and wider services required by the Emergency Services allowing us to develop more specialist solutions for this sector.”

Chris Jump, Branch Manager for Police, Central Government and Defence at SCC added: “The combination of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK’s reliable mobile computing technology and SCC’s proven wrap around services, such as Break/Fix, onsite repair services, specialist installation and innovative As a Service solutions already makes us a powerful IT partnership for the Emergency Services. This closer working relationship allows us to build on that success by developing innovative new ESN-ready solutions as the new network comes online.”

For more information about Panasonic TOUGHBOOK emergency service solutions, visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/ambulance

For information on SCC Emergency Services solutions, visit: https://www.scc.com/police/

