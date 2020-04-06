Data Classification Leader Recognised by Global Standard for Consistently Strong Commitment to Quality Management Systems

London – 6th April 2020 – Boldon James Ltd, a leading UK based technology company that provides integration with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively classify data, enforce controls and manage data distribution, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 recertification, recognising its commitment to providing customers with the highest level of data classification management. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognised standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS). It outlines a framework for improving quality and understanding for any organisation looking to provide products and services that consistently meet the requirements and expectations of customers and other relevant interested parties in the most efficient manner possible. Boldon James received the continued certification upon its annual external audit, showcasing the completeness and rigor of its data classification program.

“Martin Sugden, CEO of Boldon James said. “Our customers demand the highest level of data security in accordance with industry standards and best practice. Maintaining the rigorous ISO 9001 certification demonstrates that we are doing exactly that. It’s critical to our mission to support our customer’s data classification and secure messaging needs.”

“The team at Boldon James are committed to seeing this standard met and ongoing certification achieved,” said Martin. “I am proud of how we came together as a company embraced the standard and fully committed to maintaining it for years to come.”

The certification highlights Boldon James’s commitment to meeting and exceeding the increasingly stringent industry requirements for data security-related products and assures that its products consistently meet or exceed the requirements and expectations of customer’s presenting the most challenging applications.

About Boldon James

Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally recognised innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work.

Part of the QinetiQ group, a major UK plc and FTSE 250 company, we integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory change. We are a safe pair of hands, with a 35-year heritage of delivering for the world’s leading commercial organisations, systems integrators, defence forces and governments.

