London, UK – 23rd July 2020 – Boldon James Ltd, a leading technology company providing data classification and military messaging solutions which enable customers to effectively protect data, enforce controls and manage data distribution, today announced it has partnered with Poland’s leading solutions provider for national security and public utility sectors, MAW Telecom. Under this reseller agreement, MAW Telecom will sell the Boldon James’ portfolio, combined with its own services, to commercial enterprises, government and military agencies seeking to make data classification more effective, efficient and secure.

Boldon James SAFEmail Military Messaging enforces communication protocols and delivers leading edge 'defence ready' secure messaging to NATO and other defence forces. For the past 20 years, Boldon James has been leading the way with Military Messaging Handling Systems (MMHS) using Microsoft Exchange as the core messaging service. SAFEmail enables the safe handling and control of a wide range of sensitive data from unclassified data to the high levels of restricted Government classifications across a variety of messaging environments.

Boldon James Classifier provides a complete suite of products, wrapping a protective governance shield around data throughout its lifecycle. Classifier also has a powerful management layer that monitors and reports on classification events and the handling of classified data. These reports not only demonstrate compliance to regulatory authorities, they support advanced analysis of user behaviour to identify and reduce risk and drive continual improvement. Classifier integrates with a wide range of third-party and analysis tools – including DLP, SIEM, business intelligence and advanced predictive analytics – further enhancing insights that inform an organisation’s security strategy.

“There is a lot of synergy in our partnership with MAW Telecom and we're thrilled to offer a joint solution to this strategic market,” said Alan Borland, SAFEmail Product Manager at Boldon James. “We believe the combination of MAW Telecom services and Boldon James Data Classification solutions will provide customers with enhanced capabilities, allowing more companies to transform their digital enterprises."

Marek Wosko, CEO at MAW Telecom comments: “This partnership enables us to really deliver high level data classification solutions to customers in both open and closed systems environments. With Polish military and government agencies requiring more cyber security solutions, both Classifier and SAFEmail help to address these issues.”

About Boldon James

Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally recognised innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work.

Part of HelpSystems, we integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory change. We are a safe pair of hands, with a 35-year heritage of delivering for the world’s leading commercial organisations, systems integrators, defence forces and governments.

About MAW Telecom

MAW Telecom is a Polish corporate group. Its services primarily cater to the national defence, national security and public utility sectors. MAW Telecom International JSC is the group's leading company.

Over the years, the group of companies has undergone a transformation of their services and now provide an exhaustive range of products and services in the field of the most modern and advanced information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, radio-communications and radio navigation systems. The group also provides solutions in the area of aviation technology, communications, electronic warfare, engineering and logistics.

MAW Telecom consists of professionals who have a wealth of experience in the fields of ICT and radio-communications. The team consists of military business specialists, engineers and ex-military officers. Their competence, expertise and knowledge have been verified and demonstrated in numerous ventures that the business has undertaken and completed. The company’s trustworthiness, reliability and reputation in the field, prompted its association with leading Polish and international companies.

