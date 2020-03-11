Boldon James Continues to Demonstrate Capability by Earning Microsoft Competency in Application Development

London – 11th March 2020 – Boldon James Ltd, a leading UK based technology company that provides integration with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively classify data, enforce controls and manage data distribution, today announced it has retained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program for the fifteenth consecutive year.

Only the top one percent of Microsoft’s worldwide partner ecosystem achieve this prestigious accreditation. Boldon James has demonstrated skills and expertise using Microsoft technologies together with a proven ability to meet customers' needs, which over the years, has been an essential ingredient in maintaining the company’s status as the market leader of Microsoft-based Data Classification and Secure Messaging products.

“We are delighted to have again retained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program. This allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers and partners," said Richard Bailey, CTO of Boldon James. “The Gold Partner Program endorses the development of competencies that Boldon James has built in the development and testing of enhanced software for Microsoft applications. It recognises the hard work of our engineers who have once again achieved the highest standard of technical skills and qualifications.”

With data privacy a key component within enterprise security, Boldon James is a global industry specialist with 35 years’ experience in delivering solutions that have helped customers in many sectors, such as defence, automotive and healthcare, establish powerful security and governance ecosystems to enable effective management and protection of their data.

About Boldon James

Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally recognised innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work.

Part of the QinetiQ group, a major UK plc and FTSE 250 company, we integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory change. We are a safe pair of hands, with a 35 year heritage of delivering for the world’s leading commercial organisations, systems integrators, defence forces and governments.

Media Contact

Imtiaz Mufti

imtiaz@c8consulting.co.uk

+44(0)1189497738