Collaboration Will Strengthen Market-Leading Technologies in Military, Government and Commercial Sector

London, UK – 10th September 2020 – Boldon James Ltd, a leading technology company providing data classification and military messaging solutions which enable customers to effectively protect data, enforce controls and manage data distribution, today announced it has partnered with Deep Secure, a leading UK cybersecurity firm, delivering Malware-free, policy enforced data to protect against cyberattacks and data non-compliances. This new alliance will deliver protective governance and safe information exchange in any organisation’s messaging and content environment.

The new partnership aims to utilise Boldon James best-of-breed data protection and governance solutions which will be augmented with Deep Secure’s Threat Removal and Policy Enforcement solutions to present clean data at the application layer, in addition to deep content inspection policy enforcement, applying configurable content policies to pass, block, quarantine or modify content in email. The combined solution enables protectively marked data to have added domain boundary checks on metadata and labelling in messages and attachments. Additionally, it provides dominance checks on over-classification as well as forty-nine different inspections across every piece of content.

“We are excited to partner with Deep Secure to bring innovative, ground-breaking technology solutions to our enterprise and commercial customers,” said Keith Vallance, Head of Product at Boldon James. “Deep Secure policy enforcement and threat removal solutions will complement our strategic focus to deliver advanced data classification and will further enhance our position in both military and government messaging domains and commercial data classification. Our joint efforts with Deep Secure will enable us to pioneer the future of data classification.”

The partnership will see organisations benefit from a complete messaging solution that provides protective governance around data throughout its lifecycle, further enhancing implemented tools, such as data loss prevention (DLP), data discovery and data governance.

“This partnership will allow us to expand our addressable markets by providing customers with integrated solutions that increase the efficiency of their IT infrastructure and security,” said Dan Turner, CEO at Deep Secure. “We’ll aim to work closely with Boldon James to address solutions that deliver material benefits for our enterprise and commercial customers.”

