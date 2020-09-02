The DBU German Environmental Prize awards climate economist Prof Dr Edenhofer and the Trappmanns, entrepreneurs in the field of metal packaging – the Honorary Award goes to entomologist Dr Martin Sorg

Osnabrück. Climate economist Prof Dr Ottmar Edenhofer (59) and the siblings Annika (28) and Hugo Sebastian (37) Trappmann, Managing Directors of the Blechwarenfabrik Limburg, will receive this year’s German Environmental Award of the German Environmental Foundation (DBU). “We are presenting two awards for exceptional efforts in the fight against climate change,” says DBU General Secretary Alexander Bonde. Furthermore, Dr Martin Sorg (65) will receive an Honorary Award. As a leading scientist at the Entomologischer Verein Krefeld, he scientifically demonstrated massive declines in insect populations with the “Krefeld Study”. As it stands today, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will present the awards in Hannover on 25 October 2020.

Note to the editors: Please observe the complete press release, the individual recognitions of Prof Dr Ottmar Edenhofer, Annika and Hugo Trappmann and Dr Martin Sorg as well as the IPTC-compliant photos available for publication free of charge at the following www.dbu.de.

